SUCCESS® Magazine’s Business Of Sports Issue Hits Newsstands

DALLAS, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SUCCESS® magazine revealed Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow, former NFL Broncos quarterback and Miss Universe 2017, proponents of the Tim Tebow Foundation on the cover of its July/August 2025 issue. Dubbed the Business of Sports issue, the magazine's exclusive content is spotlighting athletes, coaches, sport agents, and executives who are extending their influence from sports arenas to leadership, entrepreneurship, and social impact.

“Charting excellence in athletic performance and beyond the field in integrative careers, the sports world is producing meaningful, mission-driven industry leaders,” says Kerrie Lee Brown, editor-in-chief and VP Publishing of SUCCESS® Enterprises. “I had the opportunity to sit down with Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow, two inspiring advocates of humanitarian change with their incredible foundation. We discussed their commitment to helping vulnerable children in need, disability awareness, and their determined steps to dismantling human trafficking. Their journey is one of compassion and an allegiance to sparking real transformation.”

Tim Tebow, an influential force in the football world, transitioned from his athletic passion to philanthropic and entrepreneurial ventures. Demi-Leigh Tebow, former Miss Universe and Miss South Africa, is the author of A Crown That Lasts, Princess Paris Finds Her Purpose, and creator of self-defense initiatives for women through her platform. Together, the Tebows are a powerful force, united in their mission to inspire hope, faith, love, and a lasting impact around the world.

The premise behind SUCCESS® magazine's Business of Sports issue is to showcase dynamic sports pioneers who are leveraging their skills from the scoreboard into thriving careers, businesses, and movements off the field.

