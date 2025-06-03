Great Plains Communications Partners with Intermedia Cloud Communications to Provide GPC Unified Communications Solutions

Blair, Nebraska, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the leading Midwestern telecommunications provider, has announced the launch of GPC Unified Communications, powered by Intermedia Cloud Communications, a global leader in AI-powered Cloud communications, collaboration and customer engagement solutions. With the GPC Unified Communications product suite, businesses and enterprises have an all-in-one hosted PBX and Unified Communications (UC) solution with a feature-rich business phone system that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, file sharing, business email, multi-channel archiving, backup, security and more, along with integrated mobile and desktop apps that enable seamless communications, anytime-anywhere.

“We are pleased to offer the many advantages of the industry-leading Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) business product suite of Intermedia Cloud Communications. Much more than a business phone service, it enables our customers to optimize their external and internal communication practices, build stronger unified communications and collaboration practices and facilitate growth,” said Tony Thakur, CTO of Great Plains Communications. “Customers utilizing our Cloud-based GPC Unified Communications platform can answer their communications needs in today’s digital landscape while being enabled for the future.”



GPC Unified Communications delivers a highly reliable turn-key communications service that enhances connectivity and engagement for its business customers providing increased productivity and collaboration, lower costs, increased reliability and AI capabilities to drive efficiency, all with the highest levels of security.

“Great Plains Communications has built a reputation for delivering exceptional service and forward-thinking solutions to its customers across the Midwest,” said Jonathan McCormick, COO and CRO of Intermedia Cloud Communications. “Combining GPC’s high performing experience with Intermedia’s AI-powered communications platform enables the delivery of a total solution that not only simplifies how businesses connect — but also unlocks new levels of productivity and customer insight. It’s what happens when local expertise meets enterprise-grade technology.”

For more information, email gpcenterprise@gpcom.com, call 833-341-2324 or visit gpcom.com/business.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications (GPC) is the leading privately-owned communications and fiber technology provider in the Midwest. The company prides itself on a high performing network and high performing people, delivering world-class technology solutions that connect, inspire and empower customers, communities, employees and partners. With over a century of experience, the company delivers fiber-based services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, SD-WAN, video and voice solutions to business and residential customers in over 200 communities in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky and Nebraska while also meeting the unique needs of regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers, hyperscalers and other service providers. All services are powered by the company’s growing MEF-certified 19,000+ mile fiber network that reaches 13 states, monitored by the company’s 24/7/365 Network Operations Center. Learn more at www.gpcom.com.



About Intermedia Cloud Communications

Intermedia is the Cloud communications company that helps over 150,000 businesses connect better, from wherever, through our AI-powered platform that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support seven times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free ExperienceTM.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORETM) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.