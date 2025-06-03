Travis Credit Union Strengthens Leadership and Innovation in Payments and Information Security

VACAVILLE, Calif., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the rapidly evolving payments landscape and increasing importance of cybersecurity, Travis Credit Union (TCU) announces two strategic leadership appointments. These investments in talent underscore TCU’s ongoing commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and the protection of its members’ financial data.

Leading the newly established Payment Services capability will be Chris Germann, who joins TCU as Managing Director of Payment Services. Payment Services strategically integrates payment product development, advanced fraud mitigation capabilities, card servicing and loan servicing.

“Chris is a strategic and operational payments leader, enabling internal and external resources to deliver on TCU’s ongoing commitment to protecting our members' financial data and reenforcing our commitment deliver a trusted and secure banking environment for our members,” said Kevin Miller, president and chief executive officer at Travis Credit Union. “This appointment will ensure that we remain at the forefront of industry standards and best practices, fostering a secure environment for our members’ trust and peace of mind in an evolving digital landscape.”

Chris brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles as Director of Payment Services at Huntington National Bank and TCF National Bank.

Leading cybersecurity across TCU will be Kirsten Miller as Information Security Officer. Kirsten will oversee the credit union’s information security program, focusing on risk management and operational maturity initiatives to further strengthen member data protection.

“Kirsten’s leadership is vital as we continue to enhance our cybersecurity efforts and protect our members' financial data from emerging digital threats,” said Kevin. “Her vision and expertise will help us stay ahead of evolving risks and ensure our security practices remain strong, adaptive, and member focused.”

Kirsten brings decades of technology and information security risk leadership experience from her previous roles held at Golden 1 Credit Union, VSP Global and Citigroup.

With more than 50 years of combined experience in payments, cybersecurity, risk, operational efficiency and change leadership, these two new leaders mark a significant step forward in TCU’s mission to deliver innovative, secure, and member-focused financial services.

About Travis Credit Union

Travis Credit Union, based in Vacaville, Calif., has been recognized at the federal, state and local levels for its longstanding financial education and financial advocacy efforts. In 2024, TCU was named as a Best Regional Credit Union by Newsweek. It has also selected as a Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes and has also earned the U.S. Air Force Distinguished Credit Union of the Year award. Founded in 1951 on Travis Air Force Base, TCU today serves 12 Northern California counties. It is the twelfth largest credit union in California, with 250,000 members and $5 billion in assets. Learn more about our mission at traviscu.org.