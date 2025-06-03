Brilliant Earth Announces Participation in the 15th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that the Company will participate in the upcoming 15th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference being held at The Westin Times Square in New York, NY.

On June 12, 2025, management will host a fireside chat presentation at 2:45pm ET and investor meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of this presentation can be accessed here or at the “Events and Presentations” section of Brilliant Earth’s investor website at Events | Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. An archived replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations Website and will remain available for one year following the live event.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. The Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. With a premium brand, curated proprietary product assortment, seamless omnichannel shopping experience, and asset-light, data driven business model, Brilliant Earth is transforming the jewelry industry. 2024 full year Net Sales were $422 million and the Company has reported positive Adjusted EBITDA for 15 consecutive quarters since going public in 2021. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 42 showrooms and counting across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

Contacts: