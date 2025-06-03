Green Bay Packaging Invests More Than $1 Billion in Morrilton, Arkansas Facility

MORRILTON, Ark., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Bay Packaging, a leading manufacturer of innovative packaging solutions, is expanding its existing manufacturing facility in Morrilton, Arkansas, with an investment of more than $1 billion. This expansion represents the largest capital investment project in the history of Central Arkansas.

"We are excited to officially break ground on Project PowerPack," said Matt Szymanski, Vice President of Mill Operations at Green Bay Packaging. This project reflects our ongoing commitment to quality and sustainability, as well as our dedication to our employees, customers, and the communities in which we live and work. We are truly excited for the future."

The multi-year project will significantly enhance the infrastructure of the mill and underscore the company’s commitment to sustainable practices and operational efficiency. The project also includes the acquisition of approximately 300 acres of land for future investments and expansion, positioning the mill for the long-term. The company’s strategic investment in the Arkansas Kraft facility could more than double the mill’s current production capacity.

“Thank you, Green Bay Packaging, for the important service you have provided for over 50 years in Arkansas, the hundreds of jobs you provide for our state, and for your over $1 billion investment – representing the largest capital investment project in Central Arkansas’ history,” said Governor Sanders. “We are proud to have you call Arkansas home.”

Green Bay Packaging plans to create 35 new jobs as part of the expansion. Currently, Green Bay Packaging has more than 620 employees in Conway County.

“In Arkansas, companies are finding success thanks to low costs, a strong workforce, and pro-business public policy under Governor Sanders’s leadership. Today, we see the evidence of this with Green Bay Packaging’s announcement of an investment totaling more than $1 billion in Morrilton, Arkansas,” said Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald. “Green Bay Packaging is growing in Arkansas, and we’re proud that they have chosen to invest and create more jobs in our state. We congratulate the City of Morrilton and the local leadership on this win that will have a major impact on the region.”

As part of a multiyear expansion, Green Bay Packaging will be enhancing the Morrilton facility’s infrastructure and replacing key process components, including the recovery boiler and biomass boiler infrastructure. Green Bay Packaging will also install an electric turbine generator to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

“For years, Green Bay Packaging has been an important part of Arkansas’ manufacturing and timber products industries – and their investment of $1 billion in Morrilton will ensure that the company continues to do business and thrive in the Natural State,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “With this expansion, Green Bay Packaging is modernizing its facility and creating new jobs that will make a difference in the lives of Arkansans. We congratulate the company, the City of Morrilton, and Conway County on a history-making economic development win.”

The company has an established presence in Arkansas, operating multiple facilities in the Central Arkansas region. In addition to its Arkansas Kraft Division Campus, Green Bay Packaging operates two facilities in Plumerville, a facility in Conway, and another facility in Morrilton.

In 2024, six counties (Conway, Pope, Faulkner, Johnson, Saline, White) and one city (Morrilton) partnered with the Arkansas Department of Transportation to relocate Highway 113 enabling the project to move forward.

“This is a historic project for the River Valley and for Arkansas,” said Conway County Judge Jimmy Hart. “And getting it done took a creative and historic level of regional partnership. I want to thank my fellow county judges and mayor for establishing a new standard of regional cooperation. Today’s announcement is proof that brave partnership and leadership pays off.”

“For decades, Green Bay Packaging has been a key business presence in Morrilton, making a huge impact on this community and surrounding areas. We’re proud that they are continuing to grow with an investment of more than $1 billion,” said State Senator Breanne Davis. “This is a great day and a big economic development win for Morrilton. Thank you to Green Bay Packaging for continuing to choose Conway County and Arkansas.”

“Green Bay Packaging has been a steadfast supporter of communities throughout north-central Arkansas for decades, said State Representative Rick Beck. “Their enduring commitment to economic growth and community development laid the foundation for this expansion of the Arkansas Kraft Division Facility — bringing together state, county and local government partners. This united effort has created an exciting opportunity for Green Bay Packaging and will deepen their impact in Arkansas.”

Green Bay Packaging will be hiring for multiple positions, including operators, mechanics, electricians, and engineers. To learn more and to apply for roles, visit www.gbp.com/careers.

