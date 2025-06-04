Castle Biosciences’ Founder, President and CEO Derek Maetzold Honored with Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by The American Business Awards®

Gold-level Stevie® Award recognizes Maetzold’s transformative leadership in the healthcare industry, including molecular diagnostics and precision medicine





FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that its founder, president and chief executive officer Derek Maetzold has been awarded a distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award in the Management: Business Products Industries category in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards.

The American Business Awards recognizes outstanding business performances in the United States. Also known as The Stevie Awards, for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards are presented in three tiers, with gold representing the highest level of achievement, followed by silver and bronze. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. The 2025 winners will be honored at a gala ceremony in New York on June 10.

“Derek's vision and unwavering commitment to improving patient care have been the driving force behind Castle Biosciences' remarkable success story,” said Frank Stokes, chief financial officer of Castle Biosciences. “Under his leadership, Castle has grown from a pioneering startup to an industry leader that is fundamentally changing how clinicians care for their patients.

“What sets Derek apart is his rare combination of scientific expertise, business acumen and genuine passion for improving patient outcomes. He's built not just a successful company, but a purpose-driven organization with an extraordinary culture — as evidenced by our designation as a Top Workplace USA for four consecutive years.”

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. A sampling of judges’ comments regarding Derek’s remarkable achievements are included below:

“Derek’s leadership stands out for both its long-term vision and consistent execution. The business growth, clinical relevance and culture he has built at Castle Biosciences reflect a clear legacy.”

“This nomination details a remarkable career dedicated to innovation in precision medicine. The founder's entrepreneurial spirit, strategic vision and significant patient impact are clear.”

“Derek Maetzold has transformed Castle Biosciences into a leading molecular diagnostics company. His achievements are outstanding and have set new standards in the industry.”





“Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York.”

Details about the American Business Awards and the comprehensive list of 2025 Stevie winners are available here.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in these and other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis seeking biologic treatment. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, TissueCypher, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Camilla Zuckero

czuckero@castlebiosciences.com

Media Contact:

Allison Marshall

amarshall@castlebiosciences.com

Source: Castle Biosciences Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69d4d4ff-5716-401d-93ee-eccb787de1f3