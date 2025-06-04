Reviv3 Procare® Partners with JuiceCo Pro Agency led by Beauty Industry Veteran Jack Ingraham to Drive Global Market Expansion

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (“AXIL” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AXIL), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, today announced a strategic partnership with JuiceCo Pro Agency to expand Reviv3’s hair and skin care products global footprint through enhanced distribution alliances and increased brand visibility. JuiceCo Pro Agency is led by beauty industry veteran Jack Ingraham, who, alongside wife and business partner Christine Geiger, will spearhead consulting services for Reviv3 Procare.

Reviv3 Procare’s healthy hair products, which include its proprietary Shielded Micro Technology® formula clinically-tested and proven to revive both natural and color-treated hair, were once exclusive to salon professionals in Italy and are now used in top hair salons in the United States as well as available for direct purchase. Through his consultancy, Ingraham will channel his deep industry expertise to lead Reviv3 Procare into securing key distribution partnerships and elevate its profile among even more beauty professionals and consumers across North America and international markets.

Ingraham brings over 25 years of experience in brand development, product marketing, and market penetration. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer for SalonCentric Canada (L’Oreal Group), where he led national commercial strategy and broadened market reach across North America. Prior to that, he was General Manager of professional haircare company Redken Canada, where he elevated the brand’s market presence.

“I am excited to partner with Reviv3 Procare at such a transformative time,” said Ingraham, founder of JuiceCo Pro Agency. “The brand’s dedication to clean, effective, and science-backed products align perfectly with the evolving needs of today’s professionals and consumers. I look forward to helping guide the company into its next chapter of global growth and innovation.”

Reviv3 Procare’s Board of Directors expressed confidence in the partnership, citing Ingraham’s strategic insight, passion for education, and commitment to excellence as invaluable assets in advancing the company’s mission worldwide.

“By tapping into Jack’s extensive industry knowledge and expertise, Reviv3 Procare is well positioned to expand its global footprint, strengthen its professional partnerships, and continue delivering high-performance solutions that empower stylists and consumers alike. Subsequent to our transformative acquisition of the AXIL branded hearing protection and enhancement in June 2022, our corporate focus and efforts have been to grow that product line. While this will remain our focus moving forward, we now also expect a more meaningful financial contribution from the Reviv3 Procare segment under Jack's leadership," said Jeff Toghraie, Chairman of the Board, Reviv3 Procare.

About AXIL

AXIL (NYSE American) is an emerging global e-commerce consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at www.reviv3.com and, for the AXIL® brand, visit www.axilbrands.com.

About Reviv3 Procare®

Reviv3 Procare is a premium brand specializing in hair and skin care products designed to support healthy, vibrant lifestyles. With a focus on clean ingredients and professional-grade performance, Reviv3 Procare is trusted by salons and consumers around the world. To learn more, visit www.reviv3.com .

About JuiceCo Pro Agency Ltd.

JuiceCo Pro Agency specializes in brand development, product marketing, strategic growth planning and general beauty industry topics. With a legacy of leadership at Redken and Saloncentric, Jack now partners with emerging and established beauty brands to deliver impactful, results-driven solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “prepare,” “should,” and “focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s beliefs, intentions, strategies, projections, and current expectations concerning future events, including, but not limited to, any statements regarding the Company’s anticipated offline expansion, anticipated revenue mix and market share, strategic partnerships and distribution channels, and the potential divestiture of the Company’s hair and skin care business, which may not occur in a timely manner, or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control and may cause the Company’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company’s ability to grow its net sales and operations, including developing new products and expanding internationally, and perform in accordance with any guidance; (ii) our ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company’s operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) the Company’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company’s earnings; (vii) the Company’s ability to engage in strategic partnerships and expand its distribution and retail channels; and (viii) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the Israel-Hamas conflict, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the Company’s estimates of the addressable market for its products may prove to be inaccurate, and the projected demand for the Company’s products could differ materially from actual demand. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Media Contact:

Greg Salsburg

STiR-communications

greg@stir-communications.com

