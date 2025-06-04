BitFuFu Announces May 2025 Bitcoin Mining and Operation Updates, Highlighting Record Hashrate of 34.1 EH/s

Bitcoin production increased 91.4% month-over-month to 400 BTC.

Total hashrate under management increased 20.5% month-over-month to 34.1 EH/s as of May 31, 2025.

Total power capacity under management increased 15.0% month-over-month to 651 MW across five continents as of May 31, 2025.



SINGAPORE, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, today announced its unaudited production and mining operation updates for May 2025.

“To meet the continued strong demand for cloud mining services, in May we further expanded our hashrate and power capacity to record levels of 34.1 EH/s and 651 MW, respectively,” said Leo Lu, Chairman and CEO of BitFuFu.

“In May 2025 alone, BitFuFu mined 400 BTC, including 357 BTC mined by our cloud-mining customers. The significant increase in Bitcoin production in May, up 91.4% month-over-month, directly reflects a full month's contribution from the additional hashrate purchased in late April. Similarly, the new hashrate acquired at the end of May is expected to position the Company for another strong increase in Bitcoin production in June, as Bitcoin productions benefit from this expanded capacity throughout the entire month.”

Lu continued, “Consistent with our disciplined treasury management strategy, after suspending Bitcoin sales for almost four months, we opportunistically sold 178 BTC at an average price of $104,000 during the recent all-time high in May. These strategic sales enabled us to capitalize on favorable market conditions, efficiently cover operational expenses, and strengthen our liquidity. Our long‑term conviction in Bitcoin is unchanged, and we will continue to hold a substantial balance while managing the business responsibly.”

May 2025 Highlights (as of May 31, 2025)

Bitcoin Holdings and Production

Bitcoin Held: 1,709 BTC 1 , a decrease of 199 BTC from April 30, 2025, due to proactive treasury sales.

1,709 BTC , a decrease of 199 BTC from April 30, 2025, due to proactive treasury sales. Bitcoin Production: 400 BTC in May 2025, a 91.4% month-over-month increase, including 357 BTC from cloud mining and 43 BTC from self-mining.

Hashrate Overview

Total Hashrate Under Management: 34.1 EH/s, a 20.5% month-over-month increase, attributable to the increase in procured hashrate from suppliers and strong demand for cloud mining services. The majority of the added procured hashrate was generated from S21 series miners. Self-Owned Hashrate 2 : 4.2 EH/s. Hashrate from Third-Party Suppliers and Hosting Customers 2 : 29.9 EH/s. Average Fleet Efficiency: 19.1 J/TH.

34.1 EH/s, a 20.5% month-over-month increase, attributable to the increase in procured hashrate from suppliers and strong demand for cloud mining services. The majority of the added procured hashrate was generated from S21 series miners.

Power and Infrastructure

Total Power Capacity Under Management: 651 MW across five continents, a 15.0% month-over-month increase.



Mining Services

Cloud Mining Users: 615,559 registered users as of May 31, 2025.



1 Includes 689 BTC pledged for loans and miner procurement payables and excludes BTC produced by cloud mining customers

2 Hashrate may be used for both self-mining and cloud-mining