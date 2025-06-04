Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 35 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
4 June 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 28 May – 3 June 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|1,161,500
|330,257,476
|28 May 2025
|10,000
|314.50
|3,145,000
|2 June 2025
|16,000
|302.65
|4,842,400
|3 June 2025
|17,000
|298.56
|5,075,520
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|1,204,500
|343,320,396
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 1,651,356 B shares corresponding to 0.78 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 28 May – 3 June 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
