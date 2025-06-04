ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

 | Source: ROCKWOOL A/S ROCKWOOL A/S

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 35 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

4 June 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 28 May – 3 June 2025:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]1,161,500 330,257,476
28 May 202510,000314.503,145,000
2 June 202516,000302.654,842,400
3 June 202517,000298.565,075,520
    
    
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)1,204,500 343,320,396

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 1,651,356 B shares corresponding to 0.78 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 28 May – 3 June 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


Attachments

SE-2025-35_EN SE-2025-35_Transactions B shares

Recommended Reading