Cribl Unveils Copilot Editor, AI-Powered Capability to Translate Telemetry Data into Business Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced Copilot Editor, an advancement in Cribl’s AI-powered telemetry management solution that significantly increases productivity for IT and security professionals, reduces manual effort, all while preventing critical errors through human-in-the-loop controls.

Copilot Editor uses AI to help IT and security teams more easily do schema mapping, translating logs across disparate systems into industry-standard formats and building pipelines—sequences of functions that process and transform data—that clean, filter, and route events to the right destination. By understanding log structure and semantics, Copilot Editor guides users to efficiently map raw telemetry in minutes, eliminating the need for extensive schema knowledge

"IT and security teams are drowning in manual processes and rigid tools that can't keep up. Copilot Editor changes that. It’s like an AI-powered Rosetta Stone for telemetry, translating raw, messy data into standardized, analytics-ready formats so operators can extract useful insights on their terms, all without sacrificing control or requiring schema expertise,” said Dritan Bitincka, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder at Cribl. “This isn’t black-box AI. With Copilot Editor, humans stay in the driver’s seat. Our human-in-the-loop design gives operators full visibility and control over their data—because when you’re dealing with mission-critical systems, oversight isn’t optional.”

Copilot Editor is purpose-built for IT and security teams, from SIEM engineers tackling the challenges of multi-vendor ecosystems to DevOps teams maintaining and optimizing spend for multi-cloud applications and MSSPs standardizing client data. Users can automate building complicated solutions, fine-tune them themselves, have the system adapt instantly as standards evolve, and dynamically scale as data volumes increase. With Copilot Editor, customers can achieve:

Human-in-the-loop experience : Unlike other systems striving to provide full automation for critical data transformation, which are prone to errors on days when data isn’t retransmitted, Copilot Editor augments team productivity without eliminating visibility or control over data activity.

: Unlike other systems striving to provide full automation for critical data transformation, which are prone to errors on days when data isn’t retransmitted, Copilot Editor augments team productivity without eliminating visibility or control over data activity. Rapid time-to-value: AI-generated pipelines reduce time to onboard new sources from hours to minutes, eliminating weeks of manual effort and operational bottlenecks.

AI-generated pipelines reduce time to onboard new sources from hours to minutes, eliminating weeks of manual effort and operational bottlenecks. Freedom from vendor lock-in: Schema agnostic flexibility enables teams to pivot between SIEMs or data lakes without rewriting a single line of code, eliminating costly reworks.

Schema agnostic flexibility enables teams to pivot between SIEMs or data lakes without rewriting a single line of code, eliminating costly reworks. Enhanced security: By automatically populating critical fields for threat detection, Copilot Editor equips SOCs with the cleanest, analytics-ready data that reduces false positives and accelerates investigations.

By automatically populating critical fields for threat detection, Copilot Editor equips SOCs with the cleanest, analytics-ready data that reduces false positives and accelerates investigations. Elastic scale, effortless control: Dynamically generates and manages high throughput pipelines within Cribl Stream , maintaining the highest level of performance and reliability as data volumes rapidly increase.





Copilot Editor builds on Cribl’s AI-powered Copilot, an engineering partner that puts decades of engineering experience at the fingertips of every user. Copilot accelerates data management productivity and bridges the skills gap to enable customers to efficiently tackle the most complex IT and security data challenges. Integrated across Cribl’s suite of products and used by customers globally, Copilot capabilities include node and fleet configurations, auto-generated insights, natural language search queries, dataset configurations, and faster deployment and troubleshooting.

Copilot Editor is available now and can be enabled by existing Cribl customers at no additional cost. Click here to learn more.

