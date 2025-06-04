TWISTED TEA HARD ICED TEA UNLEASHES ITS BEST SUMMER LINEUP YET WITH A DELICIOUSLY REFRESHING FLAVOR FOR EVERY FAN

BOSTON, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you needed an excuse to crack open an ice-cold can of Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, let this be it! This summer, America’s favorite hard iced tea* is bringing more flavor to fans across the country with a lineup as bright and colorful as the Fourth of July. Whether you’re feeling nostalgic, looking to turn up the flavor or want to keep it light, Twisted Tea has an option for everyone this summer.

What’s on the menu? Here’s what we’ll be crushing this summer:

Twisted Tea Rocket Pop is Back by Popular Demand! Fan-favorite Twisted Tea Rocket Pop is bringing its red, white and blue blast of cherry, lemon-lime and blue raspberry to drinkers from coast-to-coast only available this summer. Made with real brewed tea and a whole lot of fruity flavor, Twisted Tea Rocket Pop is sure to bring the sweet taste of nostalgia to drinkers in what we’re declaring the drink of the summer.

And this summer, Twisted Tea is giving the people what they want: more Rocket Pop! Available now in Twisted Tea’s Party Pack, a brand-new Rocket Pop six-pack and for the first time available in a Light version in Twisted Tea’s Light Party Pack. Rocket Pops for everyone! And speaking of Light…

Twisted Tea Light Expands Its Flavor Lineup. With only 6g of sugar, 110 calories and 4.5% ABV, Twisted Tea Light is heavy on the twisted, light on everything else. Featuring the OG Twisted Tea taste drinkers know and love, Twisted Tea Light is available in a variety of flavors, including our Twisted Tea Light Party Pack that features Light Lemon, Light Half & Half, Light Peach and you heard it right, brand-new Light Rocket Pop! Twisted Tea Light, which initially started as a flavor with a cult-like following in Philly, has become a big way we’re welcoming more fans into the Twisted Tea party.

Twisted Tea Extreme with 8% ABV is Now Available Nationwide. Twisted Tea Extreme brings the smooth and easy-to-drink taste of Twisted Tea, now with an added kick at 8% ABV. Available in Lemon and Blue Razz in 24-ounce cans, Twisted Tea Extreme packs a punch for drinkers looking to up the flavor this summer. Available wherever you buy single serve cans of Twisted Tea, snag a Twisted Tea Extreme to fuel the fun all summer long.

“When you think summer, we want you to think Twisted Tea,” said senior brand director, Erica Taylor. “We’re bringing more flavor and fun to fans across the country during peak Twisted Tea season with an option for everyone. Whether you’re looking to try something new or stick with familiar favorites like Original or Half & Half, Twisted Tea’s got you covered.”

Need another reason to love Twisted Tea? Well, look no further: To celebrate National Iced Tea Day on Tuesday, June 10, Twisted Tea will be celebrating the incredible mash-up of Twisted Tuesday, the brand’s weekly round-up of fan photos, and this momentous holiday by buying fans their next round of Teas!

Here’s how to get in on the fun:

Reply to @TwistedTea's National Iced Tea Day post on X with a picture celebrating Twisted Tuesday. Make sure you’re following @TwistedTea on X. Crack open a Twisted Tea and keep an eye on your DMs for a chance to get $20 via a digital cash card to use on your next round of Twisted Tea.

Ready to run out and grab some Teas in the meantime? Visit TwistedTea.com to find Twisted Tea near you and follow along @TwistedTea on Instagram, X and Facebook for more.

About Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea:

Twisted Tea, the No. 1 refreshing hard tea in the country, was founded in 2001 on the twisted promise that a hard iced tea should taste like real iced tea. Incredibly smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is made with real brewed tea for a delicious, easy to drink hard tea available in a variety of flavors, including fan favorites, Original and Half & Half. For more information, visit www.twistedtea.com

*Circana MULO + Conv; L52WE 05/05/2025

