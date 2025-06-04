Karbon Launches End-to-End Tax Workflows, AI Innovations, and Practice Intelligence to Accelerate Firm Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karbon , the global leader in accounting practice management software, today announced new features to automate end-to-end tax workflows, and Practice Intelligence, its bold vision for AI-powered firm operations. The announcements were made during Karbon Next, the company’s customer event where 150 senior leaders from top global firms gathered to explore the future of modern accounting.

Chief Product Officer Sara Goepel debuted both the tax workflows and Karbon’s vision for Practice Intelligence during her keynote. The announcements come as the accounting profession faces significant workforce challenges, with nearly 75% of AICPA members nearing retirement , M&A on the rise , and increasing pressure to modernize.

A Modern Infrastructure for Tax Season and Beyond

Karbon’s new tax workflows and features enable firms to manage the entire tax work lifecycle, from client intake to filing and archiving, while improving speed, reducing manual work, and increasing transparency.

"The way most tax firms run today is broken and we're fixing that," said Sara Goepel, Chief Product Officer at Karbon. "Our newest features solve the chaos of managing extensions, reviewing returns, and chasing clients, while reinforcing Karbon's vision of intelligent, scalable workflows for every service line. Whether you're a tax firm or an advisory-first practice, Karbon gives you the platform to grow with confidence."

Karbon’s new tax workflows and features:

Integrated client organizers: Deep integration with StanfordTax brings a modern client intake experience with organizers and workpaper management directly embedded into Karbon workflows.

Deep integration with StanfordTax brings a modern client intake experience with organizers and workpaper management directly embedded into Karbon workflows. Progress reports: Real-time insights show how work moves through each tax stage, improving visibility for partners, teams, and clients.

Real-time insights show how work moves through each tax stage, improving visibility for partners, teams, and clients. FIFO workflow queues: Prioritize client work using first-in, first-out queues to stay organized and focused on the most urgent tasks.

Prioritize client work using first-in, first-out queues to stay organized and focused on the most urgent tasks. Automated extension management: Track and manage extensions within Karbon to reduce missed deadlines and manual effort.

Track and manage extensions within Karbon to reduce missed deadlines and manual effort. Tax tech stack integrations: Connect with leading providers including Intuit ProConnect Tax, TaxPlan IQ, TallyFor, and TaxNow to create a unified tax ecosystem.



"We're thrilled to partner with Karbon to deliver the profession's first fully integrated, AI-powered tax workflow to slash prep time, boost accuracy, and give firms more time to advise their clients," said Dan Berenholtz, co-founder and CEO of StanfordTax.

Practice Intelligence: The Next Chapter in AI-Driven Practice Management

A decade ago, Karbon launched Practice Management to bring efficiency to growing firms. Today, firms face more complex challenges and greater demand to do more with less. Karbon’s answer is Practice Intelligence—an AI-driven platform that intelligently connects information, processes, and tools across the practice, to automate complex workflows, and proactively predict the next best strategic move for the firm.

“Accounting firms today deserve far more from their practice management solution than an operating system that keeps them organized,” said Mary Delaney, CEO of Karbon. “They need a platform that orchestrates their entire firm, connecting their people, data, technology and workflows, with AI and automation woven into every step. The next evolution of Practice Management is Practice Intelligence, and only Karbon is equipped to deliver that.”

Platform Innovation Roadmap: New AI-Powered Features for All Karbon Users

Goepel also previewed upcoming features that will advance Practice Intelligence across all service lines:

Agentic AI: Future AI workflow agents will be embedded in task lists and timelines to automatically execute actions, fetch data, update statuses, and communicate with clients.

Future AI workflow agents will be embedded in task lists and timelines to automatically execute actions, fetch data, update statuses, and communicate with clients. AI pricing recommendations: Upcoming client proposals and agreements will offer intelligent pricing suggestions based on historical data.

Upcoming client proposals and agreements will offer intelligent pricing suggestions based on historical data. Enhanced collaboration features: Including delegated triage email inboxes and meeting transcripts with AI summaries.

Including delegated triage email inboxes and meeting transcripts with AI summaries. Advanced integrations: Integrated Workflows will enable activity from integrated apps to automatically trigger work creation and updates within Karbon, reducing the lag time caused by manual status updates by cross-referencing multiple apps.

Karbon’s tax workflows and Practice Intelligence build on recent innovations including Practice Marketplace by Karbon and a deep Xero integration , to reinforce Karbon’s leadership in delivering purpose-built solutions for modern accounting firms.

Many of the features announced by Goepel, including new tax workflows, are available immediately, while others will roll out over the coming months.

About Karbon

Karbon , a global leader in practice management software for accounting firms, provides an award-winning, collaborative cloud platform focused on streamlining work and communications within a firm and its clients. Karbon drives unprecedented value for its customers evidenced by its #1 ranking on G2 and customer-reported savings of 18.5 hours per week per employee. Founded in 2014, Karbon has customers in 33 countries with employees across the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United Kingdom. Karbon is well-funded and backed by Tidemark, Five Elms, and Blackbird.