Sterling Capital Management Enhances Growth Initiatives with Ultimus Fund Solutions

CINCINNATI, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to announce the successful conversion of the Sterling Capital Management (SCM) mutual fund lineup to its servicing platform. An indirect subsidiary of Guardian Capital, SCM transitioned 18 mutual funds, encompassing 60 share classes and $4.8 billion in assets, as part of its continued efforts to enhance operational efficiencies and service capabilities.

This transition expands the existing relationship between SCM and Ultimus, which began with the administration of SCM’s actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). After experiencing the advantages of Ultimus’ award-winning services firsthand, SCM selected Ultimus to oversee the administration of its broader fund complex, further solidifying the relationship. While SCM focuses on its investors and future initiatives, Ultimus provides enhanced service capabilities, including a flexible operating model, innovative technology, and a team of seasoned industry professionals to streamline operations for the firm.

“We value our existing relationship with Ultimus and appreciate the support they have provided throughout this transition,” said James Gillespie, Managing Director of SCM. “Moving our mutual funds to Ultimus allows us to create greater alignment across our investment products and focus on delivering high-quality investment options to our shareholders.”

In addition to the mutual fund conversion, SCM also introduced a new exchange-traded fund, marking the second ETF launch with Ultimus. Ultimus helped facilitate the launch by utilizing its industry-leading technology, established ETF relationships within the industry ecosystem, and team of experienced professionals. The new fund reflects SCM’s commitment to expanding its investment offerings to meet the evolving needs of advisers and investors and will be part of the Ultimus series trust offering.

“We are proud to strengthen our relationship with SCM as they continue to expand their investment offerings,” said Gary Tenkman, CEO of Ultimus Fund Solutions. “This decision speaks to the strength of our solutions and highlights our ability to enhance the operational efficiency of their mutual funds and ETFs. We are committed to supporting SCM as they expand into new fund structures and strategies.”

With a demonstrated history of servicing a diverse range of investment vehicles, Ultimus remains steadfast in its ongoing commitment to delivering SCM the comprehensive operational infrastructure required to drive sustainable long-term growth and scalability.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the servicing of registered funds, alternative investment funds, such as interval and tender offer funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ service offering comes with a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through continuous investments in both talent and technology, with focus on our consultative approach and boutique service culture.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Denver, New York, and Philadelphia, Ultimus employs more than 1,100 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 2,100 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com

