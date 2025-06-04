Overactive Bladder Treatment Market to Reach USD 5.45 Billion by 2032, Driven by Aging Population, Drug Innovation, and Rising Awareness – SNS Insider

Austin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Overactive Bladder Treatment Market size was estimated at USD 3.63 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.45 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The overactive bladder treatment market has been growing steadily owing to the increasing number of conditions associated with OAB and the availability of treatment modalities. It is due to rising aging populations, improved levels of diagnosis, and developing pharma treatments, which are some of the factors driving growth in the market. Furthermore, innovations in drugs are becoming safer and more potent, and the expanding access to healthcare facilities also remains a driving factor for the growth of the market globally.





Get a Sample Report of Overactive Bladder Treatment Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2586

The U.S. overactive bladder treatment market was estimated at USD 1.05 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.56 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The United States had the largest share in the North American overactive bladder treatment market owing to its high incidence of OAB conditions, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and extensive presence of top pharma players. The nation is also favored by increased awareness and early detection, thus leading to higher treatment adoption.

Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.63 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 5.45 billion CAGR CAGR of 4.64% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments By Disease Type (Neurogenic Overactive Bladder, Idiopathic Overactive Bladder)



By Type (Anticholinergics, Neuromodulation, Mirabegron, Botox, Other)



By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others)

Segmentation Insights

By Type, Mirabegron Segment Leads the Market

Mirabegron dominated the overactive bladder treatment market in 2023 with a 26% market share, as it was more potent than conventional anticholinergic medications and had a better safety profile. Mirabegron (Myrbetriq), the first β3-adrenoceptor agonist on the market, is an alternative to antimuscarinics that has fewer serious side effects (e.g., xerostomia and constipation associated with antimuscarinics). Its once-daily dosing and improved patient compliance make it easier for patients to take while also benefiting doctors.

By Disease Type, Idiopathic OAB Segment dominated the Overactive Bladder Treatment Market

In 2023, the idiopathic overactive bladder segment accounted for the largest share in the market with 76% market share because it is highly prevalent and has a mysterious etiology, which demands treatment. Compared to neurogenic OAB, idiopathic conditions are without any recognizable neurological reason, thus prevailing more in the general population, particularly the elderly. The increasing population of elderly individuals, coupled with lifestyle and rising awareness rates, has accelerated diagnosis rates. Since drug treatments such as Mirabegron and antimuscarinics are widely prescribed for idiopathic patients, this category is still creating significant demand for the drugs as well as urological visits.

By Distribution Channel, the Retail Pharmacies Segment Dominated the Overactive Bladder Treatment Market in 2023

The retail pharmacies segment led the market by 76% market share in 2023 because it was easily accessible, convenient, and could directly reach patients. The majority of overactive bladder drugs, such as Mirabegron and antimuscarinics, are prescribed and dispensed via retail pharmacies. Retail pharmacies offer direct counseling, assist in medication adherence, and typically serve as the first point of contact for chronic disease management.

Need Any Customization Research on Overactive Bladder Treatment Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2586

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Medtronic Plc.

Viatris Inc.

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Apotex Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Cogentix Medical Inc.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Sanofi

Sumitomo Pharma America Inc. (Urovant Sciences)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited.

North America Leads the Overactive Bladder Treatment Market, Asia Pacific is the Most Rapidly Growing Region

North America dominates the overactive bladder treatment market with a 37% market share in 2023 due to its established healthcare infrastructure, high patient awareness, and dominant access to advanced therapeutics. The region has the development of huge pharmaceutical companies along with an increasing population of elderly adults, who are more susceptible to urological conditions.

Asia Pacific is expected to observe the fastest growth in the overactive bladder treatment market during the forecast period due to growing healthcare spending, rising awareness, and an expanding geriatric population. There are lots of investments in the field of healthcare around the regions of China, India, and Japan.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2586

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.