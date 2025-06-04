Wireless Power Transmission Market to Hit USD 39.54 Billion by 2032, Fueled by EV Demand and Tech Advancements | SNS Insider

Pune, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Power Transmission Market Size Analysis:

“The Wireless Power Transmission Market was valued at USD 14.14 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 39.54 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

WiTricity Corporation (WiTricity Halo, WiCAD Simulation Software)

Qualcomm (Qualcomm Halo, Qualcomm WiPower)

Leggett and Platt (Qi-compatible wireless Charging Pads, Helios Wireless Power System)

Energizer (Energizer Wireless Charging Pad, Energizer Qi Charger Stand)

Plugless Power Inc. (Plugless L2 EV Charger, Plugless Power Wireless Charging System)

Texas Instruments (bq500212A Wireless Power Transmitter, bq51013B Wireless Power Receiver)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Wireless Power Supply Module LXWS Series, Power Transmitter Unit LXTX Series)

Unabiz Technology (UnaConnect Wireless Power IoT Module, UnaSensors with Energy Harvesting)

Energous Corporation (WattUp Mid Field Transmitter, WattUp PowerBridge)

Ossia Inc. (Cota Real Wireless Power System, Cota Power Receiver)

VoltServer Inc. (Digital Electricity Line Cards, Digital Electricity Gateway Modules)

Wireless Power Transmission Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 14.14 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 39.54 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.1 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Technology (Inductive Coupling, Magnetic Resonance, Capacitive, RF, Infrared, Others)



• By End-User (Near Field [Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Defense, Others] Far Field [Microwave and RF, Laser and Infrared]) Key Growth Drivers Increasing Adoption of Wireless Charging in Consumer Electronics and Electric Vehicles Drives Wireless Power Transmission Market Growth

The market is growing due to increasing demand for convenient charging solutions, rising adoption of electric vehicles, and advancements in resonant inductive and microwave power technologies. Integration of wireless charging in consumer electronics and medical implants, along with the expansion of smart infrastructure, further drives the adoption of efficient, contactless power transfer systems across various industries.

The U.S. Wireless Power Transmission Market was valued at USD 2.04 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 6.20 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 13.18% during the 2024–2032 forecast period.

Growth is driven by rising adoption of wireless charging in consumer electronics, increasing investment in EV infrastructure, and demand for efficient power solutions in healthcare and industrial automation. Technological advancements and strong R&D support further boost market expansion across the U.S.

By Technology, Inductive Coupling Segment Leads Wireless Power Transmission Market, Magnetic Resonance Segment to Register Fastest CAGR

The Inductive Coupling segment accounted for 42% of market revenue in 2023, as it provides a reliable method of transferring energy via electromagnetic fields between two coils. It is ubiquitous in smartphones, wearables, and EVs. Inductive ICs are also coming up with compact and efficient IC by companies such as Texas Instruments, Energizer, etc. Plugless Power Inc is moving towards residential and commercial wireless EV charging platforms too.

Magnetic Resonance is set to grow at a 14.7% CAGR through 2032, driven by its longer range and ability to charge several devices at once without precise alignment. It is ideal for dynamic environments like vehicles, office locations, and medical centers. Although leading players such as WiTricity and Ossia Inc. are focused on the new innovations by developing interoperable wireless charging ecosystems for different use cases.





By End-User, Near Field Segment Dominated Wireless Power Transmission Market, Far Field Segment Poised for Fastest Growth

The Near Field segment led the market with an 87% share in 2023, due to the effectiveness of short-range solutions such as inductive and capacitive coupling. Smartphones, wearables, EV interiors, and healthcare tools depend on those the most. Qualcomm evolution of its Quick Charge platform, Murata shows small modules for medical wearables Increasing demand for in-cabin charging of portable electronics as well as trapeze vehicles has also contributed to driving more near-field technology in the field.

The Far Field segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.6% through 2032, supported by advancements in RF, microwave, and laser-based wireless transmission. Far field, able to power devices over long distances, is designed for smart cities, industrial automation, and remote monitoring. Innovations supporting large-area networks at scale translate into less reliance on wired infrastructure in next-gen IoT and defense systems.

Asia Pacific Dominated Wireless Power Transmission Market, North America to Witness Fastest Wireless Power Transmission Market Growth

In 2023, Asia Pacific held a commanding 43% share of the global wireless power transmission market. Industrial strength, consumer electronics production, EV adoption, and R&D are driving regional dominance. Wireless technology is advancing rapidly in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Murata and Samsung as well as government sponsored smart city and green energy programs are driving the regions dominance and ongoing growth in wireless power technology.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the wireless power transmission market, projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.7% through 2032. Driven by the U.S. and Canada, which are early adopters in automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics verticals. Despite the regional focus being consumer and industrial, long range, high efficiency wireless solutions are being pioneered by key innovators such as WiTricity, Texas Instruments, and Energous Corporation, ensuring robust regional growth and global competitiveness in the sector.

