Wireless Mesh Network Market to Reach USD 18.94 Billion by 2032, Driven by Smart Cities, IoT, and Advanced Wireless Technologies | SNS Insider

Pune, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Mesh Network Market Size Analysis:

“The Wireless Mesh Network market was valued at USD 8.57 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 18.94 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.26% from 2024 to 2032.”





Get a Sample Report of Wireless Mesh Network Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6607

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Aruba Networks, Inc. (aruba instant, aruba airmesh)

BelAir Network Inc. (belair100s, belair200)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (catalyst iw6300, aironet 1570)

Firetide, Inc. (hotport 7000, firetide wlan controller)

Rajant Corp. (breadcrumb dx2, breadcrumb lx5)

Ruckus Wireless, Inc. (zoneflex t710, smartmesh networking)

Strix Wireless Systems Private Ltd. (access/one ows, strix iws)

Synapse Wireless, Inc. (snap mesh network os, synapse rf engines)

Tropos Networks, Inc. (tropos 6420, tropos control)

ZIH Corp. (zebra wireless controllers, zebra ap 7532)

Qualcomm (wi-fi son, ipq solutions for mesh networking)

ABB (tropos mesh router, wireless communication network)

Qorvo (qpg6100 mesh chipset, zigbee/thread modules)

Wirepas (mesh 2.4ghz, wirepas massive)

Cambium Networks (cnpilot e510, cnmatrix switches)

Wireless Mesh Network Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 8.57 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 18.94 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.26% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Radio Frequency (sub 1 ghz band, 2.4 ghz band, 4.9 ghz band, 5 ghz band)



• By Application (home networking, video surveillance, disaster management & rescue operations, medical device connectivity, traffic management)



• By End-use (education, government, healthcare, hospitality, mining, oil & gas, transportation & logistics, smart cities & smart warehouses, others) Key Growth Drivers Growing adoption of Industrial IoT (IIoT) applications fuels demand for highly reliable wireless mesh communication frameworks.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Wireless Mesh Network Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6607

The growth of the Wireless Mesh Network market is driven by the increasing demand for reliable and scalable communication infrastructure, particularly in smart cities, industrial IoT, and public safety applications. Its decentralized architecture ensures improved connectivity, fault tolerance, and easy network expansion. Additionally, rising investments in digital infrastructure, the growing adoption of connected devices, and advancements in wireless technologies are fueling market growth.

The U.S. Wireless Mesh Network market was valued at USD 2.35 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 5.12 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 9.04% from 2024 to 2032. Growth is driven by increasing smart city projects, rising IoT device adoption, and the need for reliable, scalable, and cost-effective wireless communication solutions across various sectors.

By Radio Frequency, 2.4 GHz Band Leads Wireless Mesh Network Market, 5 GHz Band Segment to Grow Fastest

The 2.4 GHz Band dominated the market in 2023 with a 39% revenue share, favored for its long-range coverage and strong obstacle penetration. Its compatibility with diverse devices and suitability for outdoor, large-area deployments drive widespread use across commercial, industrial, and public safety sectors, ensuring reliable, consistent connectivity with fewer access points.

The 5 GHz Band is projected to grow at a 10.38% CAGR from 2024 to 2032, propelled by increasing demand for high-speed low-latency communication. LoRaWAN in said perfect for bandwidth-heavy applications in smart cities and enterprise IoT because of its wider channels, lower interference and higher data rates, which will accelerate adoption in dense, performance-critical environments.





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Wireless Mesh Network Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6607

By Application, Disaster Management & Rescue Operations Lead Wireless Mesh Network Market, Medical Device Connectivity Segment to Grow Fastest

Disaster Management & Rescue Operations dominated the Wireless Mesh Network Market in 2023, capturing around 28% revenue share. This facilitates real-time coordination during times of emergencies due to their rapid deployment, self-healing, and effective reliable connectivity in remote or damaged areas. Demand in this essential segment is rising due to the increase in natural disasters and the worldwide focus on readiness.

The Medical Device Connectivity segment is expected to grow at an 11.14% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Healthcare digitalization, real-time data exchange, and connectivity need for scalability and high availability in multi-vendor, complex medical environments are driving adoption. There are many benefits of wireless mesh networks in healthcare as it helps to better monitor the patient limits the wiring and enhance the clinical workflows for better care.

By End-use, Smart Cities & Smart Warehouses Command 24% Revenue Share in Wireless Mesh Network Market

Smart Cities and Smart Warehouses led the Wireless Mesh Network Market with a 24% revenue share in 2023. This needs for real-time monitoring, automation and data exchange is fuelling their dependence on constant, decentralized communication. Wireless mesh networks provide scalable, reliable and seamless connectivity to support funcion tracking of urban infrastructure and the management of extensive warehouses.

North America Dominates Wireless Mesh Network Market, Asia Pacific to Grow Fastest at 10.85% CAGR

North America led the market in 2023 with a 39% revenue share due to high penetration of advanced wireless technologies along with strong infrastructure development in public safety, defense, smart cities, and industrial automation. The dominance of the region was also continued by the presence of key players, large amount of R&D investment and Government funding in smart infrastructure projects.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a 10.85% CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by rapid urbanization, industry expansion, and rising investments in smart infrastructure. Increasing IoT adoption, smart city projects, and supportive government initiatives in emerging economies such as China and India are driving the growth of wireless mesh networks deployment in most sectors.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.