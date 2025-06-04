Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at May 31, 2025 was $66.73 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of -3.0% and 9.4%, respectively. These compare with the 7.0% and 21.0% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at May 31, 2025, the leverage represented 14.4% of CGI’s net assets, up from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 13.5% at May 31, 2024.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at May 31, 2025 was $37.71, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -5.5% and 4.0%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2025 were as follows:

Information Technology 22.6 % Industrials 21.4 % Financials 14.4 % Materials 13.1 % Energy 11.8 % Consumer Discretionary 9.5 % Real Estate 4.0 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 2.6 % Communication Services 0.6 %

The top ten investments which comprised 37.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2025 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation 4.4 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.2 % WSP Global Inc. 4.1 % Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 4.0 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 4.0 % Mastercard Incorporated 3.6 % Celestica Inc. 3.5 % Dollarama Inc. 3.4 % Apple Inc. 3.0 % Shopify Inc. 2.9 %