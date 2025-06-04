Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at May 31, 2025 was $66.73 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of -3.0% and 9.4%, respectively. These compare with the 7.0% and 21.0% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at May 31, 2025, the leverage represented 14.4% of CGI’s net assets, up from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 13.5% at May 31, 2024.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at May 31, 2025 was $37.71, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -5.5% and 4.0%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2025 were as follows:

 Information Technology22.6%
 Industrials21.4%
 Financials14.4%
 Materials13.1%
 Energy11.8%
 Consumer Discretionary9.5%
 Real Estate4.0%
 Cash & Cash Equivalents2.6%
 Communication Services0.6%
    

The top ten investments which comprised 37.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2025 were as follows:

 NVIDIA Corporation4.4%
 Franco-Nevada Corporation4.2%
 WSP Global Inc.4.1%
 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited4.0%
 The Descartes Systems Group Inc.4.0%
 Mastercard Incorporated3.6%
 Celestica Inc.3.5%
 Dollarama Inc.3.4%
 Apple Inc.3.0%
 Shopify Inc.2.9%
    

