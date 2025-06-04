Aggreko’s North American Headquarters Replaces Diesel with Biofuel, Reducing CO2 by up to 60%

HOUSTON, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , a global leader in energy solutions, announced that the company has transitioned four of its North American locations to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), negating the need for diesel in any internal needs. The locations include the company’s North American headquarters in Pearland, TX, as well as the facilities in New Iberia, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Thanks to the transition, the company has reduced diesel-related carbon emissions at these two sites by up to an estimated 60%.

In replacing diesel with the HVO, Aggreko is instead using biofuel for its onsite operations in the four locations, including the maintenance and testing of generators and fuel for forklifts and service vehicles. At Aggreko service centers, technicians use fuel to ensure generators and other power solutions are ready for customer delivery, as well as for general onsite transportation needs. As Aggreko’s generators can run on biofuel in addition to diesel, even if a customer is planning to operate a generator using diesel, Aggreko can rely on HVO to test the unit.

“One of the great benefits of our diesel power solutions is how all of them can run on biofuels like HVO, and our service centers provide a great opportunity to demonstrate this for our customers,” says Todd Aston, Regional Vice President of Sustainability at Aggreko. “In replacing our internal fuel needs with a biofuel option, we realized a dramatic CO 2 emissions reduction of up to 60%. We are proud to take a leading role among energy solution providers in embracing alternative fuels, and we look forward to transitioning to HVO at more of our service centers.”

Following the successful transition to HVO at Pearland, New Iberia, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, Aggreko is finalizing the replacement of diesel with HVO for internal use at additional facilities across the United States.

Aggreko’s transition to HVO forms a key part of the company’s Energizing Change sustainability campaign, which includes installing rooftop solar at service centers to support reaching 100% renewable electricity at service centers. To learn more about Energizing Change, visit https://www.aggreko.com/en-us/about-us/energizing-change.

