Altius Inspiro Names Mr. Ryo Ohashi as New President and CEO to Drive Digital Transformation

MANILA, Philippines, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altius Inspiro, Inc. (Inspiro), a leader in digital customer experience (CX) and business process outsourcing (BPO), proudly announces Mr. Ryo Ohashi as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, signaling a bold step toward a future defined by digital transformation.

Driving Altius Inspiro’s Future Vision

With over 20 years of global leadership experience in industries spanning cybersecurity, ICT, electronics, and human resource management, Mr. Ohashi steps into his new role with a clear, future-focused vision for Altius Inspiro. His track record of steering cross-cultural teams and adapting to dynamic market challenges equips him to guide the company toward its next phase of innovation and operational excellence.

A Digital-First BPO Vision

“My vision is to transform Altius Inspiro into a fully digital BPO company where innovation seamlessly blends with strategic portfolio management,” stated Mr. Ohashi. “With our unique strengths and passionate team, this transformation is not only possible—it’s inevitable.”

This ambitious roadmap centers on repositioning Altius Inspiro as a global digital CX and BPO leader. Mr. Ohashi emphasizes leveraging the company’s core strengths, including two decades of operational excellence and enduring relationships with long-standing marquee clients, to cement the company’s leadership in the digital-first BPO space.

Commitment to Innovation and Growth

Under Mr. Ohashi’s leadership, Altius Inspiro will focus on three core pillars to achieve its digital transformation goals:

Relentless Innovation



The company aims to set new industry benchmarks by continually evolving its professional services to meet the demands of a fast-changing digital landscape.



Global Scalability



The company will scale its global footprint to reach new markets and ensure its services remain accessible to enterprises worldwide.



Balanced Portfolio Development

The company is committed to building and maintaining a diversified client portfolio, ensuring long-term resilience and sustainable growth for its partners, employees, and stakeholders.

“Backed by our solid Transformation and Operations teams, Altius nspiro is perfectly positioned to lead the charge in shaping the next generation of BPO services,” said Mr. Ohashi.

A Trusted Global Partner

What sets Altius Inspiro apart is a unique combination of expertise and a deeply rooted sense of community. “Our people are the heart of this organization, and our shared sense of camaraderie empowers us to deliver exceptional results for our partners. This is what makes Altius Inspiro not just a service provider but a trusted global partner,” added Mr. Ohashi.

Charting the Path Forward

Under Mr. Ohashi’s forward-looking leadership, Altius Inspiro is equipped to redefine the BPO industry with a digital-first approach that blends technological innovation, operational excellence, and human expertise. This new chapter promises transformational growth and lasting success for clients and employees alike.

About Altius Inspiro, Inc.

Altius Inspiro is a global leader in digital customer experience management and business process outsourcing, serving Fortune 1000 companies across diverse industries. With a reputation for operational excellence and digital innovation, the company delivers next-generation CX solutions powered by strategy, advanced analytics, and technology. Altius Inspiro is a subsidiary of Altius Link, Inc., supported by shareholders KDDI Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

For more information, visit www.inspiro.com.

Contact:

Raymond Boholano

Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Communications

raymond.boholano@inspiro.com