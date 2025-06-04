Bitget Wallet Integrates Solana Pay to Enable Instant Crypto Payments

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has integrated Solana Pay, enabling users globally to make instant, low-fee crypto payments. The move expands Bitget Wallet's real-world utility and supports its goal of making crypto seamless and accessible for everyday use.

With this integration, Bitget Wallet users can scan Solana Pay QR codes to complete transactions using stablecoins like USDC and other Solana tokens. The feature supports both in-store and online payments, with upcoming compatibility for national QR code systems in regions such as Southeast Asia and Latin America. Transactions are settled directly from the user's wallet, fee-efficiently and without intermediaries. This is part of Bitget Wallet's growing PayFi suite, which aims to make crypto practical for commerce.

"Our mission is to make crypto useful in everyday life — not just to hold or trade, but also to spend," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "By integrating Solana Pay, we give users a fast and affordable way to use crypto globally. Combined with features for trading, staking, and DApp exploration, Bitget Wallet is becoming a true all-in-one platform for Solana and beyond." The wallet supports 130+ blockchains, offers swaps across hundreds of DEXs, and connects users to thousands of Web3 apps in a secure, self-custodial environment.

Solana Pay is an open-source payments framework built on Solana that enables decentralized, instant, and low-cost payments. The integration was made possible through collaboration with Venta, a Solana-powered payments provider offering scalable infrastructure for real-world blockchain payments. Venta connects wallets, merchants, and ecosystems to accelerate crypto adoption. "People everywhere deserve modern payments that don’t drain their pockets. Helping Bitget Wallet integrate Solana Pay for their millions of users shows that open, composable rails are the answer, letting any wallet, merchant, or developer tap into instant, low-cost transactions with just one integration. Together, Venta and Bitget Wallet are making that a reality," said K, Co-Founder & CEO of Venta.

Bitget Wallet offers a full Solana feature set across Trade, Earn, Pay, and Discover. Users can access Solana-native limit order trading through integration with Jupiter DEX, perform cross-chain swaps, and stake SOL via the wallet's Earn suite. The wallet also supports reclaiming idle SOL through Solana account rent refunds, provides built-in MEV protection, and enables gas fee coverage using GetGas with Solana Paymaster support. Additionally, users can explore a wide array of Solana-based DApps directly within the app. These capabilities reflect Bitget Wallet's broader commitment to making onchain finance more accessible, efficient, and secure for users engaging with the Solana network.

To showcase the integration, Bitget Wallet will join the Solana Summit 2025 as a major partner. Taking place from June 5 to 7 in Da Nang, Vietnam, the summit will gather nearly 2,000 developers, founders, and ecosystem leaders. Bitget Wallet will host a branded booth with free coffee, exclusive merchandise, and live demos. The team will also lead a developer workshop and join a panel discussion, highlighting the wallet's growing role in real-world crypto adoption. An evening side event will also offer a more informal setting for connecting with builders and partners.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.

About Venta

Venta is a Solana-powered payments provider revolutionizing the payment landscape with scalable solutions, empowering merchants, consumers, and tech teams alike with an express lane to distribution and innovation. For more information, please visit https://www.venta.xyz/

