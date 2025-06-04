Atana Wins Two Gold at the 5th Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Disruptors

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seeking to redefine workplace culture and training, Atana is proud to announce that it has been named the gold winner of the Data-Driven Innovation Disruptor and the Corporate Training Program Disruptor awards at the 5th Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Disruptors. The prestigious global recognition honors companies like Atana that challenge the status quo and drive meaningful transformation across industries.

“The 2025 winners represent the spirit of disruption that’s shaping the future of business,” said San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards. “These innovators are not just responding to change—they are creating it.”

Renowned for its ability to turn awareness into action, Atana has won six awards in the last year. Designed to maximize learner engagement and optimize return on investment, Atana’s solutions are built around its proprietary behavioral analytics engine. This enables teams to measure the impact of training and identify areas where additional initiatives are needed.

“In today’s continually evolving climate, creating positive, respectful workplaces directly corresponds with tangible business outcomes, including employee engagement and retention,” said Atana CEO John Hansen. “In support of this, Atana’s award-winning solutions combine coursework and advanced analytics that challenge traditional training methods and deliver real results.”

This Friday, June 6, Hansen will present “Developing and Enabling an Inclusive, Respectful Workforce” at 10:30 a.m. CT during HR Summer School. For more information about this complimentary event, including registration details, please visit https://hrsummerschool.org .

Learn more about Atana and its award-winning solutions at https://www.atana.com .

About Atana