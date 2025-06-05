HRC WORLD PLC: RESIGNATION AND REDESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

HRC WORLD PLC

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: HRC

ISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20

5 June 2025

RESIGNATION AND REDESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

This disclosure contains information that HRC World PLC is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 05-06-2025 1.00 PM CET.

HRC World Plc (the “Company”) wishes to announce the following changes to its Board of Directors, including resignation and re-designation as approved and resolved by the Board, effective 5 June 2025:

Resignation - Mr. Shailen Gajera has resigned from his position as Director and Chairman of the Company.



Re-designation of Directors - Simon James Retter has been redesignated as a Non-Executive Chairman of the Company and Mr. Alex George has been redesignated as an Executive Director of the Company.





The Board of Directors would like to express its sincere appreciation to Mr. Gajera for his invaluable contributions and dedicated service during his tenure on the Board. His leadership, insight, and commitment have played an important role in supporting the Company’s strategic direction and growth. The Board is confident that with these changes, the Company will continue to advance its growth trajectory and enhance value for all stakeholders.

THE DIRECTORS OF HRC WORLD PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

About HRC World Plc

HRC World Plc, a UK public company listed on Nasdaq First North Copenhagen, is actively engaged in the development and operation of data centre facilities. Its end-to-end capabilities span Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Commissioning (EPCC), and full Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services. In addition to its focus on small to medium-scale distributed data centres, HRC World is committed to sustainable innovation—developing renewable energy solutions including solar, hydroelectric, wind, biogas, and exploring emerging technologies such as nano-nuclear reactors.

Further information may be found at the Company’s website: www.hrcplc.co.uk

Company contact details

HRC World Plc

+603 7786 0500

info@hrcplc.co.uk