Luke Cellino of Cellino Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric Shares Hard-Learned Expertise About HVAC Filters in HelloNation Magazine

HAMBURG, N.Y., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What happens when HVAC filters are neglected for too long? Luke Cellino of Cellino Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric in Hamburg, New York, explains how something as simple as a dirty air filter can compromise indoor air quality, increase energy bills, and cause major HVAC system issues. In HelloNation Magazine , Cellino outlines why consistent HVAC filter maintenance is one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to protect your comfort and equipment.

As allergy season peaks, airborne irritants such as pollen, dust, and mold spores become more prevalent. Cellino explains that HVAC filters are the first line of defense against these allergens, especially for individuals with asthma or respiratory sensitivities. A clean, properly rated filter helps trap particles before they circulate through the home, offering relief and contributing to a healthier indoor environment.

Beyond health concerns, Cellino notes that HVAC performance is directly tied to filter condition. A clogged filter can restrict airflow, causing uneven temperatures, reduced efficiency, and unnecessary strain on components like blower motors and compressors. In some cases, neglect can lead to system freeze-ups, overheating, or even complete shutdowns—resulting in costly HVAC repairs.

Changing filters every 1 to 3 months, depending on household conditions, is essential. Homes with pets, allergy sensitivities, or higher dust levels may require more frequent replacement. Not all filters are created equal, so choosing one with the correct MERV rating is key. While higher-rated filters capture smaller particles, they must also allow for adequate airflow. Cellino recommends consulting an HVAC professional to find the best fit for both system performance and air quality needs.

