Patty Gatter of The Breastfeeding Shop Shares Expertise On Insurance-Covered Breast Pumps for Expectant Mothers in HelloNation Magazine

EMMAUS, Pa., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are breast pumps covered by insurance, and what should new mothers know about the process? Patty Gatter of The Breastfeeding Shop in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, offers guidance in HelloNation Magazine , helping expecting mothers understand how to access this important benefit with confidence and ease.

According to Gatter, most health insurance plans are now required to cover the cost of a breast pump under the Affordable Care Act. However, coverage details can vary—some plans may only include specific models or brands, while others might require a prescription or supporting documentation from a healthcare provider. To avoid delays, expecting mothers should contact their insurance carrier early in the process to confirm what is included under their plan.

Gatter emphasizes the value of working with a supplier that handles insurance verification and simplifies selection. Trusted providers can help navigate eligibility, offer guidance on pump options, and ensure fast delivery. Choosing a supplier that provides responsive customer support and replacement parts when needed adds to a seamless and supportive experience.

Access to an insurance-covered breast pump isn’t just about convenience—it promotes healthy feeding routines, supports milk production, and helps new mothers transition back to work or daily responsibilities with greater flexibility. For families in the Emmaus area and beyond, understanding how to get a free breast pump through insurance removes one more stressor from an already busy and transformative time.

To learn more, read the full article, What Expecting Mothers Should Know About Insurance-Covered Breast Pumps , in HelloNation Magazine.

