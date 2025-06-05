 ibex to Showcase Industry’s Best AI-Powered CX Solutions at CCW Customer Contact Week 2025

LAS VEGAS, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced it will showcase its award-winning AI-powered CX solutions at CCW Customer Contact Week Las Vegas, June 9-12. CCW is the world’s largest customer contact event, bringing together customer care, CX, and contact center leaders.

“We are excited to engage with CX leaders at CCW and showcase the industry’s leading AI technology and best practices,” said Julie Casteel, Chief Strategic Accounts Officer and CMO at ibex. “ibex is the AI-powered CX leader. We combine cutting-edge AI technology with more than 20 years CX expertise to deliver groundbreaking AI-powered solutions. Our award-winning Wave iX solutions enable organization to refine and elevate every customer interaction, ensure a seamless customer journey while accelerating growth, enhancing service delivery, and maximizing impact.”

ibex CX experts will be on site to discuss how to elevate your CX and to demonstrate the industry’s leading AI powered solutions. Stop by the Parloa booth (#151 in the Main Hall), where the ibex Wave iX team will be providing live demos, including:

ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent: AI for seamless and scalable automated customer and brand interactions

Wave iX Translate: AI-powered translation solution that enables real-time customer interactions in 150+ languages

On Wednesday, June 11, ibex will host a Fireside Chat, titled “Is Your AI Ready For Real World Customers?” The session, which will feature speakers: Allessa Coffey, Vice President Call Center, Training, and Strategy for Leslie's Pools; Brooke Lynch, Divisional Director of Digital at Customer Management Practice; and Eric Guarro, SVP of Digital Transformation at ibex, will provide real-world AI implementation best practices and drill down on:

The Importance of a Trusted AI for CX Partner

The AI Customization Process

The Top AI Tools For Maximum Customer Impact





Later that day, ibex will crown the recipients of the 2025 CX Leadership Awards at an invite-only dinner reception at Ceasar’s Palace. The 4th annual ibex CX Leadership Awards will recognize the individuals and companies that leverage their industry leadership, technology innovation, and ability to address dynamic market challenges to drive superior customer engagement, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and simplify the customer journey.

“We are excited to honor those CX innovators who are raising the bar – through vision, technology, and innovation – and transforming the customer experience for their brands,” added Casteel.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of more than 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Dan Burris

ibex

Daniel.Burris@ibex.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a1ca52c-a6ff-41df-ad85-5a0e9771bd50