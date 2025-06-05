Upexi Approved for Options Trading on Nasdaq

TAMPA, Fla., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI), a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products with diversification into the cryptocurrency space, today announced that options on its common stock are approved for trading on the Nasdaq Options Market.

The options will trade under the ticker symbol “UPXI” and include a range of standard expiration dates and strike prices. The listing of options on UPXI shares provides investors with additional tools for managing risk and capitalizing on the Company’s performance and future growth prospects.

“The introduction of options trading is a milestone that reflects Upexi’s increasing visibility and liquidity in the public markets,” said Allan Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of Upexi. “We view this as a positive development that enhances the ways in which investors can invest in our company as we continue to execute our growth strategy.”

Options trading is expected to support broader investor participation and flexibility. Investors can access UPXI options through major brokerage platforms and trading networks that support equity options on the Nasdaq exchange.

About Upexi, Inc.

Upexi is a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. The Company has entered the Cryptocurrency industry and cash management of assets through a Cryptocurrency Portfolio. For more information on Upexi’s treasury strategy and future developments, visit www.upexi.com .

Company Contact

Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer

Email: brian.rudick@upexi.com

Phone: (216) 347-0473