PRIDE Industries Honored with 2025 CEAC Veterans Employer of the Year Award

Roseville, Calif., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries, the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, has been awarded the prestigious Veterans Employer of the Year Award by the California Employer Advisory Council (CEAC). The award was given in recognition of PRIDE Industries’ commitment to veteran employment, as demonstrated by the company’s policies for hiring, promoting, and retaining military veteran employees.

“We’re proud to have so many veterans employed here at PRIDE Industries, and to have helped so many others find civilian careers where they can leverage the skills that they gained serving our country,” said Tim Young, Veteran and Chief Human Resources Officer at PRIDE Industries.

PRIDE Industries employs hundreds of veterans from all ranks and branches of the military. These former military personnel serve in all areas of the company, including on its Board of Directors. In addition, the social enterprise proudly supports 17 military bases across the United States, providing a wide range of facilities management services to help keep the nation’s military installations in top shape.

The CEAC Veterans Employer of the Year Awards celebrate employers who demonstrate exemplary practices in supporting veterans in the workplace. Eligibility for this award is limited to California employers who comply with all national, state, and local laws. The CEAC has partnered with the State of California Employment Development Department (EDD) since 1980 to promote veteran-friendly employment practices.

At PRIDE Industries, veteran-friendly practices include a thriving Veterans Employee Resource Group and annual recognition of veteran employees through the company’s Veterans Salute publication.

“It’s a great honor to have our dedication to veteran employment recognized in this way,” said Young. “Over the past few years, especially, we’ve worked hard to add programs that help recruit and retain military veteran employees here at PRIDE Industries. And with our Veterans Employment Advantage Program, we help veterans find the job path that’s right for them.”

The PRIDE Industries' Veterans Employment Advantage Program is designed to provide military veterans with a smooth transition into a PRIDE Industries career of their choice. The program offers a range of resources, including:

- A veteran-led recruitment team

- Personalized intake sessions

- Access to the Military Skills Translator

- Resume review assistance and workshops

- Employment opportunity support

- Army PaYS partnership benefits

In addition to these resources, PRIDE Industries provides a unique I AM ABLE employment helpline [844) 426-2253] which assists veterans in navigating their career paths. The organization also offers access to paid internships, mentoring, and training programs to further support veterans in their professional journeys. To encourage other companies to enhance their hiring of military veterans, PRIDE Industries provides recruiting services and hosts veteran hiring events nationwide each year on National Hire a Veteran Day.

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

