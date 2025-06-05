Crowd Street Introduces New Platform Enhancements to Improve Transparency, Efficiency, and Experience for Members

NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowd Street , the direct-access private market investment platform dedicated to helping members reach their financial ambitions, today announced a series of platform enhancements designed to make investing in private markets easier, clearer, and more rewarding. These latest updates signal Crowd Street’s ongoing commitment to a first-class member experience and building one of the industry’s leading self-directed platforms for private market investing.

“The updates are more than just features – they're foundational improvements that reflect our vision of unlocking direct access to the private markets for accredited investors,” said John Imbriglia, CEO of Crowd Street. “We’re building a platform that reduces friction and empowers individual investors to make confident decisions about their portfolio. This is another exciting step toward setting a new industry standard for self-directed private market investing.”

Over the past several months, Crowd Street’s product and design teams have delivered targeted updates that improve usability, enhance transparency, and reduce friction across key workflows. Notable improvements include:

Improved Portfolio Transparency : Clearer labeling of multi-asset deals and non-reporting offerings that help investors better understand portfolios and reporting expectations from its sponsors.

: Clearer labeling of multi-asset deals and non-reporting offerings that help investors better understand portfolios and reporting expectations from its sponsors. Streamlined Sponsor Reporting Tools : Enhancements that simplify and accelerate quarterly report uploads, surfacing the most relevant data for investors.

: Enhancements that simplify and accelerate quarterly report uploads, surfacing the most relevant data for investors. Tax-Time Enhancements : Helpful nudges and backend improvements during tax season that reduce confusion and make it easier for members to access the documents they need.

: Helpful nudges and backend improvements during tax season that reduce confusion and make it easier for members to access the documents they need. Refined Offering Detail Page: A redesigned experience that features clearer data, better navigation, and faster access to key documents, all of which enable quicker evaluation and decision-making.

“These enhancements are the result of close cross-functional collaboration and an ongoing dialogue with our members,” said Shaun Mulreed, Chief Operating Officer of Crowd Street. “From onboarding to tax season, we are focused on removing obstacles and delivering clarity where it matters most. These changes are about empowering our Members through better tools, smarter processes, and a more seamless member experience.”

The Crowd Street platform enhancements come as interest in private market investing is expected to rise. Today, only about three percent of individual investors’ assets are allocated to private market opportunities. However, industry research projects that number will rapidly expand, and become a market opportunity in the trillions of dollars by 2028.

About Crowd Street

Crowd Street empowers its members to reach their financial ambitions through self-directed private market investments. The platform offers a carefully selected marketplace of alternative investment opportunities that have historically only been available to a small group of people. In addition to providing advanced tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore these exclusive opportunities, Crowd Street is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience – further bridging the gap between investment opportunities and true financial wealth. Learn more at https://www.crowdstreet.com/ .

