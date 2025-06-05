Gene Synthesis Market Set to Reach USD 9.64 Billion by 2032 Owing to Advances in Synthetic Biology and Demand for Personalized Therapeutics – SNS Insider

Austin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gene Synthesis Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Gene Synthesis Market was valued at USD 2.28 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.64 billion by 2032, growing at an impressive CAGR of 17.41% over the forecast period 2024–2032. Growth is being catalyzed by advances in synthetic biology, increased applications in gene therapy, CRISPR-based editing, and widespread use in vaccine development and diagnostics.

Key technological innovations—such as AI-powered sequence design, high-throughput DNA assembly, and automation in oligonucleotide synthesis—are reducing production time and cost. These improvements are significantly expanding access to gene synthesis services across pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and industrial biotechnology.





Get a Sample Report of Gene Synthesis Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4521

The US gene synthesis market was valued at USD 0.58 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.35 billion by 2032. This is being fueled by a robust biotech ecosystem, substantial investment in genomics research, and increasing adoption of precision medicine technologies in academia, pharmaceuticals, and industry.

Market Overview

Gene synthesis is a core technology of synthetic biology, which allows for the custom design of DNA sequences even if there is no template. It is indispensable in application scenarios, including disease research and vaccine manufacturing. Following biopharmaceutical companies and research growing adoption of synthetic genes for quicker drug discovery and therapeutic intervention, the market is gaining ground.

The development of gene synthesis technologies, available at a lower cost and in a shorter time that has opened up many new avenues of use for a wider group of users. These trends, along with increasing public and private investment in the area of genomics, have provided a conducive scenario for the market expansion. In addition, gene synthesis platforms also incorporate AI and automation to improve precision, efficiency, and capacity.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

GenScript

Brooks Automation Inc. (GENEWIZ)

Boster Biological Technology

Twist Bioscience

ProteoGenix Inc

Biomatik

ProMab Biotechnologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

OriGene Technologies Inc. & Other Players

Gene Synthesis Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.28 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 9.64 billion CAGR CAGR of 17.41% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Method

In 2023, solid phase synthesis was identified as the largest segment, with demand estimated at 36% share. It is preferred in industrial and pharmaceutical research due to high efficiency, accurate oligonucleotide assembly, and the ability for large-scale gene construction.

PCR-based assembly approaches are now the most widely used platform and are gaining popularity due to their rapidness, cost-effectiveness, and suitability for being introduced to high-throughput settings. Its expanding use in point-of-care diagnostics and personalized medicine is fueling adoption in developing markets and research agencies.

By Services

By services, antibody DNA synthesis was the largest segment in 2023 in the market, accounting for 61% of the global market share. Its extensive use in studies of immunotherapy, vaccine production, and monoclonal antibody production explains its case of predominance.

The most rapidly growing service is gene library synthesis, which is utilized more and more in protein engineering, functional genomics, and drug screening. The increased demand for probing genetic variations and improving protein functions is driving the requirement in academic as well as commercial environments.

Need Any Customization Research on Gene Synthesis Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4521

Regional Trends

North America was the largest gene synthesis market, owing to well-developed research infrastructure, a high concentration of biotech companies, and the availability of government funding, such as the Cancer Moonshot initiative, to support cancer research in the US. The U.S., in particular, was a significant driver of this regional dominance, with early application of synthetic biology and greater levels of public-private partnerships.

The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growth of the life science industry, favorable government policies, and expansion of the biotechnology sector in China, India, and South Korea. China is becoming a regional growth engine due to its moves to increase its genomic research and local gene synthesis capabilities.

Recent Developments

January 2023 – Twist Bioscience and Astellas entered into a partnership. To drive multitarget antibody discovery,141, furthering the use of synthetic genes in drug pipelines.

April 2022 – DNA Script announced an early access program of the SYNTAX System to increase the availability of on-demand enzymatic DNA synthesis.

March 2023 - GenScript introduced a high-throughput gene synthesis service for synthetic biology and metabolic engineering programs.

Gene Synthesis Market Segmentation

By Method

Solid-phase Synthesis

PCR-based Enzyme Synthesis

Chip-based Synthesis

By Services

Antibody DNA Synthesis

Viral DNA Synthesis

Others

By Application

Gene & Cell Therapy Development

Disease Diagnosis

Vaccine Development

Others

By End User

Academic and Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Buy a Single-User PDF of Gene Synthesis Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4521

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Gene Synthesis Market by Method

8. Gene Synthesis Market by Services

9. Gene Synthesis Market by Application

10. Gene Synthesis Market by End User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.