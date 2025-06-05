Multiplex Assay Market Set to Reach USD 8.84 Billion by 2032 on Escalating Requirement for High Throughput Diagnosis and Precision Medicine – SNS Insider

Austin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multiplex Assay Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Multiplex Assay Market was valued at USD 3.05 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.84 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.24% between 2024 and 2032. North America, particularly the U.S., led the market in 2023 with over 60% share, fueled by rising demand for personalized medicine, increasing FDA approvals for companion diagnostics, and the expanding utility of biomarkers in pharmaceutical and biotech R&D. Multiplex assays offer rapid, high-throughput detection of multiple targets in a single sample, making them invaluable for applications in infectious disease, oncology, and immunology.





Market Overview

Multiplex assays have transformed clinical and research diagnostics by allowing simultaneous detection of multiple analytes in a single sample. These assays significantly reduce time and sample requirements while boosting throughput and accuracy. Their adoption is accelerating in disease surveillance, vaccine development, autoimmune disease diagnostics, and oncology. With regulatory backing and a shift towards decentralized diagnostics, multiplex technologies are becoming standard tools in precision healthcare, particularly across developed nations.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Abcam plc.

R&D Systems Inc.

Merck KGaA

Assay Genie

Promega Connections

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Luminex Corp.

Perkin Elmer Inc.

Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc.

Seegene Inc.

other players.

Multiplex Assay Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.05 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 8.84 billion CAGR CAGR of 11.24% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product:

In 2023, consumables that include reagents, assay kits, and other disposables were the largest products with a market share of 45%. This prominence is likely due to their frequent inclusion in assay protocols, growing use in routine diagnostic and research applications, as well as an expanding portfolio of run-of-the-mill multiplex testing kits by major manufacturers. Software, meanwhile, is the fastest-growing product category.

By Technology:

Flow cytometry held 40% of the market in 2023. This is largely attributed to its well-proven value in immunophenotyping and cell-based assays in oncology and immunology studies. The advantages of its use in cytokine profiling, as well as its potential for scalability, are some of the main driving factors that make it an attractive option in drug discovery and population-wide studies.

By End-user:

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies led the market with a 50% share in 2023, leveraging multiplex assays extensively in biomarker validation, drug target identification, and clinical trial screening. Academic and research institutes, which hold about a 15% share, are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate.

Multiplex Assay Market Segmentation

By Product

Consumables

Instruments

Software

By Type

Protein Multiplex Assays Planar Protein Assays Bead-based Protein Assays

Nucleic Acid Multiplex Assays Planar Protein Assays Bead-based Protein Assays

Cell-based Multiplex Assays

By Technology

Flow Cytometry

Fluorescence Detection

Luminescence

Multiplex Real-time PCR

Other Technologies

By Application

Research & Development Drug Discovery & Development Biomarker Discovery & Validation

Clinical Diagnostics Infectious Diseases Cancer Cardiovascular Diseases Autoimmune Diseases Nervous System Disorders Metabolism & Endocrinology Disorders Other Diseases



By End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic laboratories

Research & Academic Institutes

Other End-users

Regional Analysis

In 2023, the significant growth in the Multiplex Assay Market is noted to be contributed by North America, especially the United States, holding a share of about 60% of the global market. The existence of major assay developers, established healthcare facilities, and high investments in personal diagnostics support its market. In addition to that, growing FDA approvals and increasing consciousness of multiplex diagnostics for clinical application, the regional market is furthered.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest rate of increase during the forecast period. Fast-paced enhancements in healthcare infrastructure, increasing biotech research investment, and growing prevalence of both chronic and infectious diseases are escalating the requirement for sophisticated diagnostics. China, India, South Korea, among others, are particularly interested in scaling lab capacity and adopting multiplex technologies for research and public health surveillance.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, the TaqMan Multiplex Assay for quantitative PCR useful, was developed by Thermo Fisher. It allows for the concurrent detection of a variety of targets with high specificity and sensitivity.

In March 2024, Bio-Rad Laboratories – Bio-Plex Pro Human Cytokine 17-plex Panel, for immunology and cancer research, the next-gen panel enables multi-analyte cytokine detection during a single run.

In February 2024, Abcam announced a high-throughput solution for FirePlex, allowing high-throughput, multiplexed protein profiling from minimal sample input.

