Splashtop Named a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Endpoint Management Tools

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop today announced its inclusion as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Endpoint Management Tools. According to Gartner: “end-user services leaders should use this research to guide endpoint management tool investment decisions.”

According to Gartner, “Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) represents the most significant advancement in endpoint management in over a decade and vendors are expected to introduce additional autonomous capabilities in the future,” and forecasts that “by 2029, over 50% of organizations will adopt AEM capabilities within advanced endpoint management and Digital Employee Experience (DEX) tools to reduce human effort, an increase from nearly zero in 2024.”

Splashtop’s Autonomous Endpoint Management solution gives IT comprehensive visibility into device health and security risks across their environments. It offers the flexibility to retain control while automating time-consuming tasks to improve operational efficiency. The platform accelerates software patching across operating systems, third-party, and custom applications, enabling IT to reduce exposure windows and maintain stronger security compliance at scale. The feature-rich solution strengthens security postures without increasing complexity, costs, or training requirements. Recent updates have introduced advanced policy automation, vulnerability scanning, and device configuration tools that support zero-touch operations.

“Autonomous Endpoint Management is transforming how IT teams operate, shifting from reactive response to real-time control,” said Splashtop CEO and Co-founder Mark Lee. “With Splashtop AEM, organizations gain instant visibility into the assets on their network, reduce the time it takes to detect vulnerabilities, and accelerate patching and remediation. This recognition validates our vision of a more resilient, proactive approach to IT.”

Splashtop’s endpoint management capabilities enhance Microsoft Intune and other UEM platforms by providing real-time patching and clear visibility into device health, enabling faster remediation and reducing the risk of security gaps without adding administrative overhead.

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.