New Episode of ‘Health Is a Skill’ Hosted by Todd Vande Hei Unpacks Integrative Medicine with Guest Dr. Paul Anderson

Beverly Hills, California, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stark CEO Todd Vande Hei launched Season 4 of his podcast Health is a Skill with a compelling episode featuring Dr. Paul Anderson, a naturopathic physician, author, and specialist in integrative oncology. The episode, titled “Outside the Box,” takes a critical look at the current medical system’s limitations in managing chronic illness and highlights the need for more personalized, whole-person care.

In the conversation, Dr. Anderson unpacks key themes from his co-authored book Outside the Box, emphasizing the necessity of thinking beyond traditional treatment protocols. “There’s a good place for the box — acute care medicine excels at it,” said Dr. Anderson. “But chronic and complex conditions require us to step outside that framework and treat each patient as a unique case.”

Vande Hei, speaking from personal experience, delves into the disconnect many patients feel within conventional systems. The dialogue covers real-world examples where chronic symptoms like migraines or fatigue were dismissed due to “normal labs,” and how such oversight can hinder healing. Dr. Anderson warns, “The system is good at catching emergencies, but often misses the five or six smaller problems that compound over time.”

A major theme of the episode is patient empowerment. Dr. Anderson explains how beliefs, mindset, and emotional resilience can materially affect outcomes. “Your brain has a bi-directional influence — it can be medicine or poison. Empowered patients not only feel better, but their medications often work better,” he said.

The episode also touches on how integrative care models are gaining traction within hospital systems, albeit with challenges. Dr. Anderson points out the steep learning curve for traditionally trained physicians adapting to holistic approaches, and notes that institutional constraints still limit the scope of integrative therapies.

The episode concludes with Vande Hei sharing how artificial intelligence, including large language models (LLMs), could revolutionize lab data analysis and trend tracking — a potential game-changer for clinics like Stark.

Listeners can tune into the episode on YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts.

About Health Is a Skill

Health is a Skill is a podcast hosted by Todd Vande Hei, CEO of Stark, based in Los Angeles. The show delivers expert perspectives on health and wellness, featuring conversations with physicians, researchers, and thought leaders to help listeners take a proactive, informed approach to lifelong health.

Media Communications:

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Attachment