Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 29 May 2025 to 4 June 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 29 May 2025 to 4 June 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 61 620 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 29 May 2025 to 4 June 2025:


  		Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
29 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 35.68 35.85 35.45 285 440

  		MTF CBOE 4 000 35.67 35.85 35.50 142 680

  		MTF Turquoise
 
 
 
 

  		MTF Aquis
 
 
 
 
30 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 35.68 35.90 35.35 285 440

  		MTF CBOE 4 000 35.67 35.90 35.35 142 680

  		MTF Turquoise
 
 
 
 

  		MTF Aquis
 
 
 
 
2 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 323 35.61 35.80 35.30 260 772

  		MTF CBOE 3 893 35.60 35.75 35.30 138 591

  		MTF Turquoise
 
 
 
 

  		MTF Aquis
 
 
 
 
3 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 500 35.41 35.55 35.30 300 985

  		MTF CBOE 4 404 35.45 35.55 35.30 156 122

  		MTF Turquoise
 
 
 
 

  		MTF Aquis
 
 
 
 
4 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 500 35.77 36.20 35.25 304 045

  		MTF CBOE 5 000 35.73 36.20 35.40 178 650

  		MTF Turquoise
 
 
 
 
 

  		MTF Aquis
 
 
 
 
 
Total
  		61 620 35.63 36.20 35.25 2 195 405

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 500 shares during the period from 29 May 2025 to 4 June 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 300 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 29 May 2025 to 4 June 2025:


  		Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
29 May 2025 200 35.50 35.50 35.50 7 100
30 May 2025 200 35.30 35.30 35.30 7 060
2 June 2025 800 35.40 35.50 35.25 28 320
3 June 2025 500 35.36 35.40 35.25 17 680
4 June 2025 800 35.35 35.50 35.30 28 280
Total 2 500
 
 
  		88 440



  		Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
29 May 2025 700 35.66 35.80 35.60 24 962
30 May 2025 567 35.82 36.00 35.70 20 310
2 June 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
3 June 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
4 June 2025 1 033 35.90 36.20 35.75 37 085
Total 2 300
 
 
  		82 357

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 34 867 shares.

On 4 June 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 820 450 own shares, or 3.45% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

