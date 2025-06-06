TGS Commences Ultra-High Resolution 3D Seismic Survey for Green Volt Wind Development

London, United Kingdom (06 June 2025) – TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence has commenced a geophysical survey for the pioneering Green Volt floating offshore wind farm. Mobilization initiated in Aberdeen last week and the work scheduled throughout June will include an ultra-high resolution 3D (UHR3D) seismic survey used to deliver detailed subsurface data for the floating wind farm’s site characterization.

The Green Volt project is a joint venture between leading offshore wind developers Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn. As Europe’s first commercial-scale floating windfarm at 560 MW, the project is a catalyst for developing a highly specialized UK floating wind supply chain.

Utilizing integrated Multibeam Echo Sounder, Side Scan Sonar, Sub-bottom Profiler and Magnetometer sensors, the advanced survey will enhance geological understanding and provide critical insights for the project’s site planning and risk assessments.

Spanning the full lifecycle from acquisition planning to imaging and interpretation, this campaign for Green Volt will support employment opportunities across the UK, where TGS maintains a significant presence. TGS has 3 offices in the UK with over 200 employees. Offshore survey crews, geophysicists and onshore geoscientists will be engaged throughout the project, ensuring the delivery of high-quality processed data and interpretations.





UHR3D data will provide detailed understanding of the subsurface conditions, revealing potential risks and challenges that are not always accurately captured through traditional 2D data interpolation. The enhanced data collection will help the Green Volt project team identify geological hazards and structural complexities, contributing to improved site assessment and risk mitigation strategies. This, in turn, will form a reliable foundation for the project’s ongoing planning and execution. By leveraging the latest acquisition configurations, TGS will enhance efficiency and improve target resolutions to meet the highest industry standards.

Commenting on the start of this survey, TGS EVP New Energy Solutions, Will Ashby, said:

"This represents a key milestone for TGS to utilize our expertise, technology and resources to support the development of the first commercial floating offshore wind farm, Green Volt. This simultaneous acquisition of all sensors and the application of our cutting-edge processing techniques is reinforcing our commitment to delivering industry-leader data solutions. UHR3D will be a key aspect to developing floating wind farms.”

Matt Green, Project Director for Green Volt said:

“Green Volt is pleased to be working alongside TGS on these important geophysical site surveys, which will not only advance our project but will also further develop our understanding of how the UKCS subsea offshore landscape can support deeper, larger windfarms as we continue to develop our industry. Accurate data is vital component in our learning and will help strengthen the UK’s floating wind supply chain. This contract supports local jobs and innovation, helping to build a world-leading offshore wind sector right here in the UK.”

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

About Green Volt

Green Volt is set to become Europe's first commercial scale floating offshore wind farm, located approximately 80 kilometres off the northeast coast of Scotland.

Jointly developed by Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn, the project will feature up to 35 floating wind turbines with a total capacity of 560 megawatts. Once operational, Green Volt will provide clean power to the UK grid and facilitate the electrification of participating oil and gas platforms.

Developed under Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round, Green Volt aims to reduce carbon emissions by one million tonnes per year, significantly contributing to the UK's and Scotland's net-zero targets. The project has secured all necessary planning approvals and, in September 2024, was awarded a Contract for Difference (CfD) by the UK Government.