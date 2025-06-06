Publication of a transparency notification

(in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

On 4 June 2025, NV Bekaert SA crossed the threshold of 5%.

  • Reason for the notification: passive crossing of a threshold

  • Notification by a parent undertaking or a controlling person

  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:

    • Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert, Chasséveld 1, 4811 DH Breda, Nederland
    • NV Bekaert SA, Bekaertstraat 2, 8550 Zwevegem

  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 4 June 2025

  • Threshold that is crossed: 5%

  • Denominator: 52 701 148

    • Notified Details:

Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
Holders of voting rightsNumber of voting rightsNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
  Linked to securitiesNot linked to securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to securities
Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert17 563 78617 563 786 33.33% 
NV Bekaert SA2 719 5681 807 183 3.43% 
TOTAL20 283 35419 370 969036.76%0.00%
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: NV Bekaert SA is controlled by Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert. Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert is not controlled.

