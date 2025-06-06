Publication of a transparency notification

(in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

On 4 June 2025, NV Bekaert SA crossed the threshold of 5%.

Reason for the notification: passive crossing of a threshold





Notification by a parent undertaking or a controlling person





Persons subject to the notification requirement:



Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert, Chasséveld 1, 4811 DH Breda, Nederland NV Bekaert SA, Bekaertstraat 2, 8550 Zwevegem





Date on which the threshold is crossed: 4 June 2025





Threshold that is crossed: 5%





Denominator: 52 701 148



Notified Details:







Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction Holders of voting rights Number of voting rights Number of voting rights % of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert 17 563 786 17 563 786 33.33% NV Bekaert SA 2 719 568 1 807 183 3.43% TOTAL 20 283 354 19 370 969 0 36.76% 0.00%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: NV Bekaert SA is controlled by Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert. Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert is not controlled.



