Bitget Wallet and Tether Discuss Stablecoin Adoption and Real-World Payments at Solana Summit 2025





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the non-custodial crypto wallet with over 80 million users, took center stage at Solana Summit 2025, joining a panel on "Programmable Capital: The Future of Paying, Financing, and Spending Onchain" alongside speakers from Tether, Venta, and Ripe. The discussion explored how wallets, stablecoins, and DeFi infrastructure are transforming payments, credit, and financial access across global markets.

Xavier Ow Yeong, Business Development Lead at Bitget Wallet Pay team, shared how the wallet is building infrastructure to make crypto spending as intuitive as fiat. He pointed to Bitget Wallet's multi-pronged approach: supporting QR code payments with Solana Pay and national QR standards; expanding crypto card options in Asia and Europe; and enabling direct in-app purchases of hotel stays, gaming credits, and gift cards through thousands of merchant integrations — all within its full self-custodial wallet.

"The future of crypto payments lies in familiarity and simplicity," said Xavier. "By embedding stablecoins into everyday behaviors like QR scanning and card tapping, we eliminate barriers and unlock true utility for users — especially in mobile-first markets. When users can scan, tap, and spend without worrying about gas fees or chains, stablecoins begin to look like a real alternative to cash. And wallets are becoming the next primary interface for onboarding users into Web3 — not just for holding tokens, but for everyday financial activity." Bitget Wallet also shared updates on its Scan to Pay roadmap, including its recent integration of Solana Pay for instant USDC payments and its upcoming support for national QR systems in Southeast Asia and Latin America, aimed at enabling seamless crypto-to-fiat spending across millions of merchants.

The panel explored broader infrastructure trends enabling this shift, including the role of stablecoin adoption in cross-border finance and how decentralized credit models can serve digitally native businesses. Bitget Wallet emphasized that the wallet interface is central to making programmable capital usable. The team is focused on minimizing transaction friction through features like gas abstraction, real-time bridging, and integrated payment gateways. Beyond spending, the wallet is positioning itself as a commerce hub — where users can earn rewards, access credit tools, and interact with onchain services across networks.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

