BUREAU VERITAS: Number of shares and voting rights as of May 31, 2025

REGULATED INFORMATION

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – June 6, 2025

Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated
by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the
French financial markets authority AMF

Issuer: Bureau Veritas

DateNumber of shares (1)Number of voting rights
31/05/2025454,183,844            Theoretical number of voting rights: 583,986,154

           Number of exercisable voting rights: 574,077,557


(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2025, if any.
                

                

