Stop & Shop Recalls Select Varieties of Nature’s Promise Veggie Chips

QUINCY, Mass., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is recalling select varieties of Nature’s Promise veggie chips after being alerted by the supplier of possible undeclared wheat allergen.

The recall includes the following products:

Nature’s Promise Veggie Chips multipack, 6 count, 6 oz., UPC 68826758057, with the lot code of Sept.22, 2025.

Nature’s Promise Veggie Chips, 1 oz., UPC 68826758056, with the lot code of Sept. 22, 2025.

Customers with wheat allergies who purchased this product should not consume it and bring their purchase receipt to a nearby store for a full refund.