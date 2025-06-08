The City of Bentonville, AR Renews Partnership with GovDeals to Sell Surplus Properties

BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Bentonville, AR is once again partnering with GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies to sell real estate, vehicles, equipment, and other items, to resume conducting virtual auctions for the city’s surplus assets. The shift to online auctions addresses the limitations of traditional newspaper advertising, offering broader reach and increased efficiency in connecting with potential buyers globally.

“We are increasing our GovDeals listings because that is where the buyers are,” said City of Bentonville Purchasing Manager Kelsi Frederick. “Online auctions provide us with more opportunities to move inventory and secure funds for local initiatives. This decision reflects our commitment to embracing modern, efficient methods of commerce.”

Since partnering with GovDeals, the City of Bentonville has successfully generated over $429,000 in sales, demonstrating the effectiveness of online auctions in maximizing revenue from surplus assets. Last year alone, auctioning surplus online netted the city over $142,000, underscoring the financial benefits of this partnership.

All forthcoming auctions can be found directly on GovDeals. In order to bid on items from the City of Bentonville or any asset on GovDeals, potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free and easy registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

