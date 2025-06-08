ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, Raising the Standard for Gaming Handhelds

KEY POINTS

All-day comfort : Redesigned chassis is purpose-built to fit the hands like a real gamepad

: Redesigned chassis is purpose-built to fit the hands like a real gamepad Seamless software experience : New Xbox ® software offers the best of Xbox and Windows PC gaming in one handheld

: New Xbox software offers the best of Xbox and Windows PC gaming in one handheld Efficiency and performance: Two new processors offer incredible AAA and indie gaming experiences







LOS ANGELES, June 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) is proud to announce an all-new series of Ally handhelds built from the ground up with improved ergonomics and a seamless player-first user experience.

Developed in partnership with the incredible team at Xbox, the new ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X offer best-in-class ergonomics and a full-screen Xbox experience that marries the best of Xbox and PC gaming in one cohesive package.

"We wanted to take our handheld to the next level, but we could not do it alone." said Shawn Yen, Head of the Consumer product team at ASUS. "This revolutionary partnership with Microsoft allowed us to forge a brand new device with ROG muscle and the soul of Xbox."

The ROG Xbox Ally sports an AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A Processor with incredible power efficiency, while the ROG Xbox Ally X offers the new AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme Processor for next-level gaming performance. Both launch holiday 2025 in select markets, with additional markets to follow.

All-day comfort

The ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X feature a completely redesigned chassis. Gaming on handheld is a very personal experience, and comfort in the hand is a key pillar of a well-designed device. With years of feedback on the original Ally and Ally X, the ROG Xbox Ally series offers a more comfortable grip than ever, inspired by Xbox. With a redesigned palm rest and texturing patterns to keep gamers locked on target, the ROG Xbox Ally series truly raises the bar for comfort with a handheld gaming device.

The ROG Xbox Ally X also features impulse triggers, improving the haptics in supported games. These triggers allow for more nuance and immersion and are a feature that Xbox gamers have come to expect with their controllers. These devices are the most comfortable and immersive handhelds ever built by ROG.

Seamless software experience

While the ROG Armoury Crate Special Edition software made the original Ally easy to use, ROG and Xbox aimed to make handheld gaming even more seamless on Windows 11. "We wanted to create an authentic Xbox experience in a handheld form factor," explained Roanne Sones, CVP at Xbox. "With ROG, we made it happen on the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X."

As soon as players power on the device, they enter the full screen Xbox experience. Powered by Windows 11 underneath, this software has been optimized for the ROG Xbox Ally, reducing system overhead and offering easy joystick and button navigation. Quick access to settings and customizable widgets are available via Game Bar with a single press of the Xbox button. But with the full freedom of Windows 11 running under the hood, games and mods from other sources are still easily accessible. The ROG Xbox Ally series offers the power of Xbox, the craftsmanship of ROG, and the versatility of Windows, all in one cohesive device.

Efficiency and performance

The ROG Xbox Ally X features the new top-of-stack AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Processor, giving it plenty of horsepower even in AAA games. Combined with software optimizations from the new Xbox experience, the ROG Xbox Ally X stands ready to provide gamers with next-gen handheld performance.

“Battery life is paramount on handhelds like the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X,” said Jack Huynh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of AMD. “The Ryzen Z2 series improves efficiency over the previous generation while still offering excellent performance in modern games.”

The ROG Xbox Ally offers console-caliber performance with its AMD Ryzen Z2 A Processor. At the same time, its ultra-efficient design at low wattages and its 60Wh battery produce improved battery life. Meanwhile, the ROG Xbox Ally X takes performance to greater heights, offering more room for graphical fidelity at higher framerates with the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Processor.

Both chips are primed to take full advantage of AMD’s latest software suite for graphics and performance improvements, including AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR), Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), and AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) frame generation, the latter of which can offer better framerates for improved smoothness.

In a nod to the future, the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme-equipped ROG Xbox Ally X features an NPU. With these next-generation chips, the ROG Xbox Ally X will be ready to power the latest AI features as they are introduced.

At launch this holiday, the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will be available in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with availability to follow for other markets where ROG Ally series products are sold today.

For more information, please visit https://rog.asus.com/content/rog-xbox-ally/. Users can also sign up on the page to get notified when pre-orders go live.

SPECIFICATIONS

ROG Xbox Ally X (2025)

Operating System Windows 11 Home Comfort & input Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort, complete with impulse triggers for enhanced control



ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R impulse triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analog sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme Processor Display 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9

120Hz refresh rate

FreeSync Premium

Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® + Corning DXC Anti-Reflection Memory 24GB LPDDR5X-8000 Storage 1TB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade Network and Communication Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth® 5.4 I/O Ports 1x USB4® with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt™ 4 compatible



1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0



1x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC; UHS-I with DDR200 mode)



1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Battery 80Wh Dimensions 290.8 (W) x 121.5 (D) x 50.7 (H) mm Weight 715 grams Included ROG Xbox Ally X



65W charger



Stand

ROG Xbox Ally (2025)

Operating System Windows 11 Home Comfort & input Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort



ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R Hall Effect analog triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analog sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU Processor AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A Processor Display 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9



120Hz refresh rate



FreeSync Premium



Corning® Gorilla® Glass Vitus® + Corning DXC Anti-Reflection Memory 16GB LPDDR5X-6400 Storage 512GB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade Network and Communication WiFi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth® 5.4 I/O Ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0



1x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC)



1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Battery 60Wh Dimensions 290.8 (W) x 121.5 (D) x 50.7 (H) mm Weight 670 grams Included ROG Xbox Ally



65W charger



Stand





NOTES TO EDITORS

ROG Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asusrog

ROG X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus_rog

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global Twitter: https://www.x.com/asus

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/589e47e6-72cf-472f-b58a-2d4425432efb