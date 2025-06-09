Red Cat Supports Executive Orders to Strengthen U.S. Drone Manufacturing and National Security

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc . (Nasdaq: RCAT), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, today issued a statement of support for a series of executive orders from the White House that advance U.S. leadership in uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and reinforce the resilience of America’s domestic industrial base.

The executive actions are expected to remove regulatory barriers and modernize federal approval processes to prioritize U.S.-manufactured drones. Additional provisions include expanded detection and mitigation authority, and streamlined regulations to accelerate the deployment of UAS across federal and commercial sectors.

“These executive orders send a clear signal that the U.S. is serious about enabling a secure domestic drone industry that supports mission-critical outcomes for the U.S. and its allies,” said Brendan Stewart, VP of Regulatory Affairs at Red Cat. “This level of policy alignment removes barriers to fielding trusted, American-made systems at scale. Red Cat stands ready to meet this moment with its proven, electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing systems that utilize advanced AI and computer vision solutions from partners including Palantir, Palladyne AI, Athena AI and Primordial Labs.”

This announcement follows Red Cat’s earlier show of support for the White House’s April 2025 executive order aimed at restoring America’s maritime dominance. In alignment with that national strategy, Red Cat unveiled its initiative to develop advanced uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) designed to enhance multi-domain situational awareness and autonomous mission execution across maritime environments.

Red Cat’s Family of Systems is anchored by its advanced aerial platforms, led by America’s Drone, the Black Widow™, a secure, autonomous ISR drone delivering real-time intelligence at the tactical edge. The company’s vision is to build a holistic ecosystem of fully integrated autonomous platforms to support operations across air, land, and sea. This vision aligns with the Order to support the warfighter by expanding access to U.S.-manufactured high-performing drones.

The company supports the White House’s coordinated approach to enabling American drone and maritime dominance through regulatory clarity, targeted investment, and streamlined authorizations. Clear federal guidance is essential to unlock broader operational use cases and promote American leadership in production, certification, and export of systems for use across all domains.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a leading-edge Family of Systems. This includes the flagship Black Widow™, a small unmanned ISR system that was awarded the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record contract. The Family of Systems also includes TRICHON™, a fixed wing VTOL for extended endurance and range, and FANG™, the industry's first line of NDAA compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

