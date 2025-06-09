RaceTrac To Accept QuikQ Fuel Cards at All Truck Fueling Locations

Atlanta, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RaceTrac announced today that it will begin accepting QuikQ fuel cards at all RaceTrac and RaceWay truck-accessible locations, furthering its investments in professional driver convenience. QuikQ is a trusted provider of innovative and secure fuel payment, corporate payment and fraud prevention solutions.

“With recent investments in both technology and our partnerships, we are making the fueling experience as frictionless as possible for our guests,” said Chris Scorti, senior manager of fleet fuel for RaceTrac and RaceWay. “Participating in the QuikQ fueling network offers even greater convenience and additional security options for carriers and professional drivers at all of our RaceTrac and RaceWay high-flow diesel sites.”

QuikQ’s fuel cards empower businesses with features like complete purchase control, real-time reporting and comprehensive compliance support. Additionally, QuikQ prioritizes security with features like Secure Swipe, part of its Q-Secure suite of fraud prevention solutions. Secure Swipe utilizes SMS messaging to provide real-time authentication for fuel transaction purchases. This added layer of security ensures the driver is physically present with their QuikQ fuel card during each purchase.

“We’re thrilled about teaming up with RaceTrac, a company that’s known for exceptional service,” said Rich Taute, vice president of sales at QuikQ. “This partnership increases QuikQ's fueling network and provides carriers with even greater convenience and flexibility.”

RaceTrac and RaceWay locations are known for their spacious fueling lanes, well-lit parking lots and convenience stores stocked with all the daily essentials a professional driver may need to refuel and recharge. QuikQ card users wanting to maximize their RaceTrac experience can download the RaceTrac Rewards loyalty app for exclusive professional driver perks. Likewise, participating RaceTrac locations have been added to the QuikQ Drive app to make finding cost-effective fuel locations with the amenities needed for each stop that much easier.

For more information, find high-flow Diesel locations at racetrac.com and racewaystores.com or download the RaceTrac Rewards app to use the new route planner feature to map a trip.

About RaceTrac, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. More than 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac® and RaceWay® brands offer guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring competitively priced fuel plus a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including freshly brewed coffee. RaceTrac employs more than 10,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.

About QuikQ

QuikQ launched 15 years ago to disrupt the transportation industry with a more efficient, affordable and customer-centric way to do business. As a full-service fuel payment, corporate payment and fraud prevention solutions provider, QuikQ takes a more streamlined approach to payment transactions that reduces fees and creates a more direct, transparent relationship among merchants, carriers and their payment solutions provider. For more information on QuikQ’s suite of secure, frictionless solutions, visit quikq.com .

###