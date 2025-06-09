RTI to Host Expert Panel on Edge-to-Cloud Connectivity for AI and Autonomy

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the software framework company for physical AI systems, will host a live webinar on June 24, 2025, titled Real-Time Data Anywhere: Powering Edge AI and Cloud with Data-Centricity. The 60-minute session will begin at 8:00 a.m. PDT and feature expert insights on the evolving landscape of autonomy, AI, and connectivity.

As next-generation autonomous systems emerge in industries such as agriculture, mining, and transportation, the need for intelligent, real-time data exchange between the edge and cloud becomes essential. This webinar will explore how a data-centric architecture streamlines communication across distributed systems and helps overcome the performance, cost, and scalability challenges of traditional approaches.

Presented by Rajive Joshi, Systems Architect at RTI; Nancy Post, Senior Advisor at Boston Consulting Group; and Tim Frasier, Founder and President of The Frasier Group LLC, the session will offer an in-depth discussion on designing high-performance, intelligent systems for edge-to-cloud operations.

Attendees will gain insights into how data-centricity enables seamless connectivity through a common global databus, supporting operational intelligence and the low-latency performance required by AI-driven applications.

Webinar Details

What: Real-Time Data Anywhere: Powering Edge AI and Cloud with Data-Centricity

When: June 24, 2025 | 8:00 a.m. PDT

Where: Online

To learn more or register for the session, visit the webinar page .

