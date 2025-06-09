Mizuho Wins 2025 Global Markets Choice Awards for Best in CLOs and Best in Equity Research

NEW YORK, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced it won 2025 Global Markets Choice Awards for Best in CLOs (Collateralized Loan Obligations) and Best in Equity Research.

Launched in 2022, Mizuho Americas’ CLO team has rapidly emerged as a leading force in the CLO market. In just two years, the team recently achieved a top five ranking in broadly syndicated CLO new issue by volume and stands as a leading foreign bank in the space. The platform successfully arranged 37 deals in 2024 and another 24 in 2025 year-to-date, earning recognition from both CLO managers and investors for its consistently strong execution. Mizuho’s unique connection with clients in Japan – one of the most prominent investor regions for CLO AAA – has further distinguished the team, making this award a testament to our growing impact and innovation in the market.

“This recognition reflects the outstanding efforts of our team, whose dedication and expertise have been central to our momentum in the CLO market,” said Tom Hartnett, Head of Fixed Income Division. “Our commitment to the strategy, combined with deep connectivity between the Americas and Japan continues to set us apart and deliver exceptional value to clients across both regions.”

In addition, Mizuho Americas Equity Research was honored for advancements in its equity research. Their research expansion has been critical to the success of Mizuho’s Equity and Banking franchises.

“Winning the Markets Choice award for Best in Equity Research underscores our US and Japanese alpha-generating ideas and differentiated research for our investor and corporate clients,” said Darlene Pasquill, Head of Equity Division, Mizuho Americas. “We are grateful for the advancements Bill Featherson has made elevating our US Equity Research product this past year since joining Mizuho following his tenure leading Credit Suisse’s Equity Research team.”

The award ceremony was held last night at the Central Park Boathouse in New York City.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is one of the largest financial institutions in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion, according to S&P Global 2024. Mizuho's 65,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 36 countries and 850 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

Mizuho Americas is a leading Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) that provides a full spectrum of client-driven solutions across strategic advisory, capital markets, corporate banking, and fixed income and equities sales & trading to corporate, government, and institutional clients in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Through its acquisition of Greenhill, Mizuho enhanced its M&A, restructuring, and private capital advisory capabilities across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Mizuho Americas employs approximately 4,000 professionals. For more information visit www.mizuhoamericas.com.

