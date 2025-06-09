STR Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Merger of Sitio Royalties Corp With Viper Energy

MONSEY, N.Y., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed merger of Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR) (“Sitio”) with Viper Energy, Inc. (“Viper”) in an all-stock transaction that values Sitio at approximately $19.41 per share based on the closing price of Viper common stock on June 2, 2025.

The implied deal price is below the price targets for Sitio of at least four Wall Street analysts, as per the list below (source: TipRanks).

Why is there an investigation?

On June 3, 2025, Sitio announced that it had agreed to merge with Viper in an all-stock transaction under which each Sitio shareholder will receive 0.4855 shares of Class A common stock of a new holding company (“pro forma Viper”) for each share of Sitio Class A common stock. The exchange values Sitio at approximately $19.41 per share. After the closing, Sitio shareholders will own only 20% of the combined company.

Notably, according to TipRanks, the implied deal price of $19.41 per Sitio share is below the price targets for Sitio of at least four Wall Street analysts:

Michael Scialla of Stephens ($27.00)

Mark Lear of Piper Sandler ($26.00)

William Janela of Mizuho Securities ($22.00)

Betty Jiang of Barclays ($21.00)

“We are investigating whether the Sitio Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Sitio shareholders in approving the merger,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the exchange ratio agreed upon is fair to Sitio shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

