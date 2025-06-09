Smart Bathroom Market Size to Worth USD 25.10 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.0% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Bathroom Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Smart Bathroom Market size was valued at USD 9.48 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 25.10 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

Technological innovation in smart devices enhancing efficiency, comfort, and hygiene.

The smart bathroom market is experiencing exponential growth with increasing concerns towards energy efficient, automated home systems as well as the integration of luxury and hygiene. Integration of IoT devices, like smart toilets, faucets, and mirrors, raise user comfort, cleanliness, and environment friendly. Adoption is further being fueled by urbanization, increasing disposable incomes and increased attention to water conservation. The premium smart bathroom products are being accepted by the India’s rich class and the market is expected to rise from USD 2.25 billion in 2024 to USD 5.17 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.97% in the US. In response, key players like Kohler, Toto and Hansgrohe are growing to serve more than demand. Innovations in smarty-pants features such as voice-activated mirrors and water-saving products are taking toilets and showers to the next level, and beyond.

Get a Sample Report of Smart Bathroom Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7029

North America Leads While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Smart Bathroom Market

North America is expected to dominate the smart bathroom market in 2024 with a 39% share, driven by rapid adoption of smart home technologies and high consumer spending on luxury renovations. The U.S. leads due to rising demand for eco-friendly, automated solutions.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of 17%, driven by urbanization, higher disposable incomes and smart infrastructure programs in China and Japan.

Europe, led by Germany, remains a strong market due to increasing preference for sustainable and automated home systems.

The Middle East & Africa, particularly the UAE, is experiencing steady growth with demand from luxury real estate. Latin America, led by Brazil, is slowly advancing, supported by urbanization and rising middle-class adoption.

Smart Bathroom Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 9.48 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 25.10 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (Smart Toilet, Smart Soap Dispenser, Smart Faucets, Smart Showers, Smart Bathroom Mirrors, Smart Bathtubs, and Others)

• By Application (Residential, Commercial [Hotels & Restaurants, Gyms, Spa & Wellness Centers, and Others])

Purchase Single User PDF of Smart Bathroom Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7029

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product

In 2024, smart toilets emerged as the largest product segment, contributing 29% of the revenue share. These are the state-of-the-art toilets, with built-in bidet system, and auto flushing, having benefit of fabulous features and saving you money on water. Models from Toto, such as its Neorest 750H, and Kohler, like the Numi 2.0, that offer voice control, smart sensors and personalized flush and bidet features make this abundantly clear.

Smart faucets are projected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2025 to 2032, on account of increasing requirement for touchless, efficient and sustainable solutions such as Moen’s U Smart Faucet & Delta’s Touch2O that have a focus on hygiene and accurate water flow.

By Application

In 2024, the business segment led the smart bathroom market with 61% revenue share, influenced by the requirement for strong, low maintenance and hygienic products such as smart toilets and the touchless faucets within hotels, office spaces and public facilities. Meanwhile, companies such as American Standard and Kohler are doing their part by supplying efficient, labor-saving products.

The residential segment is set to grow fastest at a 15.5% CAGR (2025–2032), due to smart home uptake and consumer preference for eco-friendly, convenient and luxury bathroom technologies from companies such as Moen and Hansgrohe.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Jacuzzi Brands LLC

Villeroy & Boch AG

Signature Hardware (Ferguson Enterprises LLC)

Pfister (Spectrum Brands Inc.)

Kraus USA Plumbing LLC

Delta Faucet Company

Moen Incorporated

Kohler Co.

Duravit AG

Roca Sanitario S.A.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Smart Bathroom Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7029

Recent News:

In May 2025, Hansgrohe India launches the LavaPura Element S series, a premium e-toilet range designed for smart, hygienic, and elegant bathroom experiences.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Smart Bathroom Market Segmentation, by Product

8. Smart Bathroom Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion