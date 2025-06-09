Denny's Covers ALL the Bases with 4 Slams® Under $10

Spartanburg, SC, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s is turning up the summer savings with a deal that’s too good to pass up: 4 fan-favorite Slams® for under $10 each*!

Originally created in 1977 as a tribute to a true baseball legend, the breakfast Slams have been part of Denny’s menu for nearly 50 years — and this summer, Denny’s is stepping back up to the plate with unbeatable value. Whether you're feeding the whole crew or grabbing a quick solo bite, Denny’s 4 Slams for Under $10 deal makes it easy to enjoy a craveable meal without stretching your wallet.

Pick from these 4 Slams for under $10 each:

Red, White and Berry Everyday Value Slam®: Savor the taste of summer with our fluffy buttermilk blueberry pancakes topped with fresh, juicy strawberries, cream cheese icing, and a dollop of whipped cream. Served with two eggs cooked your way, and your choice of two crispy strips of Applewood-smoked bacon or all-pork sausage links.

Choconana Everyday Value Slam®: Enjoy every summer day with Hershey’s® chocolate chip buttermilk pancakes topped with fresh banana slices and more chocolate chips. Served with two eggs cooked your way, plus two Applewood-smoked bacon strips or two all-pork sausage links.

Super Slam®: Two buttermilk pancakes served with two eggs cooked your way, two Applewood-smoked bacon strips, two all-pork sausage links and crispy hash browns.

Everyday Value Slam®: Choose from two buttermilk pancakes, two slices of Brioche French Toast or a biscuit & gravy. Served with two eggs cooked your way, plus two Applewood-smoked bacon strips or two all-pork sausage links.

“This summer, we’re celebrating our baseball history with four of our favorite and bountiful Slams,” said Meredith Thorton, Denny’s Vice President of Brand Strategy and Marketing Communications. “Summer is a time for families and friends, and we wanted to bring these iconic dishes at a value to people on-the-go to fuel up before activities or while on road trips.”

Diner menu fans can also dig into crave-worthy lunch and dinner options like the Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich, or the towering Triple Juicy Burger — and top it all off with the Cookie Dough Lover’s Pie, served warm and topped with ice cream.

And while visiting Denny’s this summer, every meal can make a difference: through a new nationwide partnership with Cookies for Kids’ Cancer, Denny’s is donating a portion of every Kids Menu item sold to support pediatric cancer research. Guests can also round up their checks to contribute even more — a simple way to help fund life-saving breakthroughs, one bite at a time.

With Father’s Day just around the corner, Denny’s has something special for Dad, too. Grab limited-edition, breakfast-themed PJs from DinerDrip.com and, from June 13–15, enjoy $10 off a $30+ online order at Dennys.com with promo code RADDAD — the perfect combo for a cozy morning and a hot delivered meal at home.

And now through June 18, take advantage of Denny’s online gift card promotion for Dads. For every $25 online gift card purchase, guests will receive a $5 bonus coupon. Visit Get Denny's Gift Cards | Denny's for full promotional details.

Denny’s 4 Slams for Under $10 deal is available all day, every day for dine-in or to-go. Because great food and great value should never go out of season.

*Prices and participation may vary, available for a limited time, check your local Denny’s.

###

About Denny’s Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids’ Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of March 26, 2025, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,491 restaurants, 1,430 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 61 of which were company-operated. This includes 166 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or YouTube.

Attachment