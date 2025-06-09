In National Advertising Division Challenge, Begin Anew MedSpa Voluntarily Discontinues Claims for Compounded Tirzepatide

New York, NY, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division reviewed a challenge brought by Eli Lilly and Company regarding express and implied advertising claims made by Begin Anew MedSpa concerning the efficacy and benefits of its compounded tirzepatide medication.

The challenged health-related claims, including claims that Begin Anew’s Tirzepatide + B12 product is FDA approved, allows users to achieve (“fast and extreme”) weight loss without having to make lifestyle changes, and that its unique B12 formulation reduces nausea, appeared on Begin Anew’s website.

During the inquiry, Begin Anew informed the National Advertising Division (NAD) that it had permanently discontinued the challenged claims. Therefore, NAD did not review the claims on their merits and will treat the discontinued claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Begin Anew MedSpa stated it is “dedicated to supporting the self-regulatory process and are fully devoted to promoting truthful advertising.“

