Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

 | Source: Melexis N.V. Melexis N.V.

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 9 June 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 19,334 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 2 to 6 June 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
2/6/20255,00058.6058.0059.25292,980
3/6/20255,00059.7157.8060.45298,541
4/6/20255,00062.6861.3563.30313,422
5/6/202533463.8663.6064.0021,328
6/6/20254,00064.7164.4065.00258,851
TOTAL19,33461.3057.8065.001,185,120

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 478,158 treasury shares.



