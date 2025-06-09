Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 9 June 2025, 17.45 hrs CET



Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 19,334 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 2 to 6 June 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 2/6/2025 5,000 58.60 58.00 59.25 292,980 3/6/2025 5,000 59.71 57.80 60.45 298,541 4/6/2025 5,000 62.68 61.35 63.30 313,422 5/6/2025 334 63.86 63.60 64.00 21,328 6/6/2025 4,000 64.71 64.40 65.00 258,851 TOTAL 19,334 61.30 57.80 65.00 1,185,120

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 478,158 treasury shares.



