Canon U.S.A., Inc. Completes Fourth Edition of Career-Building “Skilled Professionals at Rising Canon” Program

Melville, NY, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, recently welcomed a new class of students into its annual Skilled Professionals at Rising Canon (SPARC) program, a career development initiative designed to provide high school seniors with valuable insights and practical, hands-on experience in a corporate environment.

Established in 2021 in partnership with Grand Prairie Independent School District (GPISD) in Grand Prairie, Texas, SPARC has grown in both scope and attendance. Now in its fourth year, the program prepares students from multiple school districts across the Dallas metro area in disciplines such as sales training, administration, equipment maintenance, and repair.

“SPARC is a program we are very passionate about,” said Steve Lukas, vice president of Service, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “It’s a way for us to give back to the community and impact young adults by giving them an inside look into the professional work environment. We’re very grateful to be involved each year and excited to continuously provide students with a foundation for a successful future.”

With strong participation from students at GPISD, Arlington Independent School District, Irving Independent School District, and Lancaster Independent School District, this year’s initial sessions, held in February at each participating school district, drew more than 300 students, educators, and administrators.

“My goal is to give these young adults the confidence to explore opportunities beyond their comfort zones and see what a larger organization can offer—growth, stability, and a chance to build something meaningful,” said Mike Landolfa, regional Service director, Canon U.S.A., Inc. This commitment to introducing students to new options and experiences is demonstrated throughout the program.

Following the introductory sessions, eager students submitted personal essays to explain why they were interested in joining SPARC. Those selected for the program then participated in several activities over the following months. At each stop, students learned about Canon’s business operations, overall reach, and global impact, while also hearing inspirational messages from current employees who shared stories of their corporate journey.

The first program activity was a full-day field trip to Canon U.S.A.’s Dallas regional facility. The visit featured several presentations from Canon leaders, who each shared personal stories and overviews of their responsibilities. This incorporated areas like equipment preparation and shipping processes, the daily sales experience, product demonstrations, and technical service. Students also learned about Canon’s robust technology portfolio, its inclusive workplace culture, and its commitment to the Kyosei philosophy.

The next journey had students visiting two Canon production printing customers—PCI Group and Careington International—to see how Canon technology is utilized in a real-world business environment. Participants explored the history of each organization, experienced live product demonstrations, and witnessed firsthand the impact Canon has made in the industry.

With this added knowledge, along with comprehensive guidance on what it means to be a professional at the corporate level, students benefited from mock interviews and individualized assessments from Canon U.S.A. professionals during the program’s final touchpoint. This insight helped them put new skills into practice, open the door for future opportunities, and provided them with a roadmap for their post-high school plans.

“The progression of the SPARC program has been an incredible experience,” said Peter P. Kowalczuk, executive vice president and Client Service Group president, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “What started as a simple idea to connect with students and inform them about job opportunities in areas they may have not known about or considered before, has evolved into a wide-reaching initiative that positively influences and shapes career trajectories.”

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

